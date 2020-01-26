Grammy Awards honor Kobe Bryant with moving achievements

LOS ANGELES – The 2020 Grammy Awards were filled with tribute to the icons of Los Angeles when the night celebrated the lives and legacies of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle, who won his first Grammy posthumously on Sunday.

The Grammys started a performance in honor of Bryant, who died hours before the prizes began. And later in the show, Hussle’s staff and friends, including DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch, and YG, gave an all-star tribute to the man who died last year.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay introduced the show, with band players, background dancers and Legend in traditional Ethiopian and Eritrean clothing in honor of the African roots of Hussle. Mill performed a new song called “Letter to Nipsey”, while others worked together for “Higher”, which is nominated for the best rap / sung performance.

“Rest in peace Nipsey Hussle. Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant, “DJ Khaled said as photos of the entertainers appeared on the screen.

During the pre-ceremony, Hussle’s “Racks in the Middle” picked up the best rap performances.

The show – which takes place in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, Bryant’s grounds – began with a moving, emotional and a cappella performance of “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” by host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men .

“Here we are together on the biggest night of music to celebrate the artists who are doing the best, but to be honest, we are all feeling crazy right now,” Keys said as she entered the stage and added: “Los Angeles, America and the global world lost a hero.”

She said the public was “deeply saddened in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

“Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna … are in our minds, they are in our hearts, they are in prayers, they are in this building,” she added. “Take a moment and hold them in you and share our strength and our support with their families.”

Before the show officially honored Bryant, Lizzo performed the songs “Truth Hurts” and “Cuz I Love You” and said at the top of the show: “Tonight is for Kobe.”

Lizzo, who won two awards during the pre-broadcast, won the best pop-solo performance for ‘Truth Hurts’ during the live broadcast.

“Wait a minute,” she said, catching her breath. “Thanks to the academy. This is really (expletively) ill. “

Lizzo was one of the mix of newcomers and famous acts who achieved their goals to win their very first Grammy Awards on Sunday, including Tanya Tucker, J. Cole, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michelle Obama, Sara Bareilles , Rosalía, 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator.

“My mother, you did a great job raising this guy,” Tyler, who won the best rap album, said to his mother, who stood on stage and cried side by side.

Gary Clark Jr. and Eilish’s brother, Finneas, walked away like the most awarded stars to date and took home three prizes.

Finneas – that his sister’s debut album, “When We Sleep All Fall, Where Do We Go?” Co-wrote, produced and engineered, won the best designed album (non-classical), the best pop singing album (shared with his sister) and non-classical producer of the year.

“My heart is beating so fast now,” Finneas said. “This prize is from my sister Billie for her confidence and vision.”

Finneas helped his Eilish by playing keys while giving a soft, perfect performance of “When the Party’s Over”. Demi Lovato, who has mainly taken a break from the audience since concentrating on her recovery after allegedly overdose in July 2018, gave a stirring top vocal performance that earned her a standing ovation. She was so emotional that she had to start the song again when a tear ran down her cheek.

Camila Cabello’s performance of “First Man” – a song dedicated to her father – also caused tears. Cabello walked down the stage to her father’s chair to sing the song for him while he tore up. Members of the public were also emotional, including Gwen Stefani.

Ariana Grande had a long performance – probably to make up for the drama that surrounded her ax performance last year. Run DMC joined forces with Aerosmith to rock the Grammy stage, while Usher, Sheila E. and FKA twigs paid tribute to Prince.

Lil Nas X brought the story of “Old Town Road” to life together with the artists who helped keep the number 19 for number one for several weeks through various remixes, including BTS, Mason Ramsey, Diplo and the main co-star of the song , Billy Ray Cyrus.

Veteran rapper Nas then joined Lil Nas X for a new song and at the end shouted Bryant: “Kobe, we love you.”

The Grammy show will later pay a special tribute to the old Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich, who will complete his career with the show on Sunday.

A dark cloud emerged during the ceremony, as the Recording Academy announced that it had put its recently hired CEO, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave for misconduct. Dugan and her lawyers shot back to the academy and claimed that the award ceremony was rigged.

No mention of Dugan was made directly in the first two hours of the show.

Lizzo, who came in the most nominated with eight, is nominated for album of the year for her major-label debut, “Cuz I Love You”. Other nominees include Grande, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, HER, Bon Iver, Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Lizzo’s number 1 hit, “Truth Hurts,” is also all about number and record of the year. Eilish, who will perform, also scored song and record of the year nods for her number 1 hit, “Bad Guy.”

Other records of the nominees of the year are “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, “7 Rings” by Grande, “Sunflower” by Post Malone and “Sunflower” by HER, “Hey, Ma” by Bon Iver and “Talk” from Khalid “.”

Taylor Swift was excluded from album and record of the year, but she did score a nod for song of the year – a songwriters award. Her song ‘Lover’ is nominated for ‘Truth Hurts’,’ Bad Guy ‘,’ Hard Place ‘, Gaga’ Always Remember Us This Way ‘by’ A Star Is Born ‘,’ Someone You Loved ‘by Lewis Capaldi,’ Lana Del Rey “Norman (Expletive) Rockwell” and Tucker “Bring My Flowers Now”, co-written by Brandi Carlile.