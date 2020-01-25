Grammy winner, rapper to host new version of Punk’d

Chance the Rapper has big shoes to fill as the main prankster of the new version of “Punk’d” for the Quibi streaming service. Photo: Jordan Strauss (Invision / Associated Press)

Three-time Grammy winner Chance the Rapper was chosen to host a reboot of Punk’d – the celebrity-led hidden camera prank show that was very popular at first.

The new iteration of Punk’d will appear on Quibi, a new streaming service which is expected to debut in April this year.

On Friday, the streamer promoted the new show in a short published teaser starring “Hot Girl Summer” rapper Megan Thee Stallion as an unintended victim of Chance’s shenanigans.

One of MTV’s most iconic shows, Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises, originally aired on MTV from 2003 to 2007 with host Ashton Kutcher. In her first iteration, the star of That 70s Show – who also co-produced the series – made clown Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Halle Berry, Missy Elliott, Zac Efron, Britney Spears and Stone Cold wrestler Steve Austin, among countless others.

The show returned for another season in 2012 and later died on BET with hosts Andrew Bachelor and DeStorm Power.

“I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in charge this time on Quibi,” said the 26-year-old rap phenomenon, when the show was announced.

Quibi, slated for launch on April 6, is marketed as a “mobile streaming platform” focused on abridged content. Hence the name of the application, which is the abbreviation for “quick bites”.

The 20 episodes of the new version of Punk’d should be available on the first day.

