Grammy-winning pop star is the latest musician to postpone a concert for Coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) – Grammy-winning singer Ciara is the latest musician to postpone a concert because of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Ciara, who is pregnant, performed in Texas at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO on March 19, but on Saturday announced the event was being postponed.

“With the continued spread of coronavirus in the U.S. as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and meetings of large groups,” Ciara said in a statement. “I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to return to the place I was born this month, Ft. Hood Texas, and go with the fantastic show we had planned.”

The grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO will take place now in the summer, and the concert will reschedule later this year.

“I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and secure,” said Ciara.

Ciara’s announcement comes a day after South Austin organizers for Southwest announced they had canceled the annual arts and technology festival. Thursday was officially postponed to the three-day Ultra Electronic Dance Music Festival, originally scheduled for March 20 and 22 in Miami with David Guetta, The Chainsmokers and more. And Mariah Carey announced that she would postpone a March concert in Honolulu to November because of the coronavirus.

Outside the United States, more shows have been postponed or canceled. Queen and Adam Lambert’s tour stop in Paris was postponed, while Maluma and Louis Tomlinson no longer perform in Milan. And in Asia, several live acts such as BTS, Green Day, Avril Lavigne and Khalid have canceled or postponed their live shows.