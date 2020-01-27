Grammys 2020: Awards with Kobe Bryant Tribute Opened

Today’s Grammy Awards opened with a somber note after Kobe Bryant’s shock death.

Lizzo, dressed in a black dress, dedicated her bib number to the late basketball player who had been tragically killed in a nearby helicopter accident a few hours earlier.

A “broken heart” Alicia Keys addressed Bryant’s death shortly afterwards.

“Here we are together on the biggest night of music and celebrate the artists who can do it best. To be honest, we are all sad at the moment because Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world have lost a hero today “she told the crowd.

Presenter Alicia Keys speaks on stage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images for Shot A)

Bryant was very popular in Los Angeles and played for years with the LA Lakers at the Staples Center, where the Grammys are held.

“We’re literally heartbroken here in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Keys said.

“Right now Kobe and his daughter Gianna are … in our minds, in our hearts, in our prayers, in this building. And I would like to ask everyone to take a minute and hold them in you and share your strength and support with their families, “she added.

The Grammys presenter then honored the late NBA legend with an acapella version of “So Hard To Say Goodbye” by Boyz II Men.

“We wanted to do something that describes a bit how we feel right now …” she said before starting the song when Boyz II Men came on stage with her.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: A picture of the late Kobe Bryant is projected onto a screen while Host Alicia Keys speaks during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Getty Images for The Recording A)

“I know how much Kobe loved music,” added Keys later in the ceremony behind the piano, while “serenading people” again.

“We have to celebrate this in his honor. He wants us to keep the vibrations high.”