Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish and Finneas win big at the Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES – The edgy pre-pop album that siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas created in a small room caused a stir at the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning 11 honors for the musical family.

“When we all sleep, where do we go?” – created in the house of musicians in Los Angeles – helped Eilish win the first four honors, including album, song and record of the year, as well as the best new artist. The 18-year-old is the young artist to have achieved the feat.

Finneas – who co-wrote, produced and designed the album, came out as Sunday’s best winner with six. Eilish won five honors.

Together they also won the best pop vocal album, while Finneas’ individual honors included local producer of the year (non-classic) and best designed album (non-classic).

“This is my first Grammys. I never thought it would happen in my life,” said Eilish. “I really want to say that I am so grateful and I only want to say that I am so grateful.”

Finneas added that they “make music in a room together and we always do.”

“It’s for all the kids playing music in the bedroom today – you’re going to have one,” said Finneas.

The bedroom where they created the magic came to life when they went on stage and performed “When the Party’s Over”, which featured Finneas on the keys and Eilish singing in a soft and perfect tone.

Los Angeles, where the show took place, had a central theme during the show on Sunday: local icons Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle were honored and celebrated during the show.

The Grammys started with a performance in honor of Bryant, who died a few hours before the awards began. And later in the series, Hussle’s collaborators and friends, including DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG, paid tribute to the man who died last year.

Hussle also posthumously won his first pair of Grammys.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay presented the performance, which featured group musicians, background dancers and Legend wearing traditional Ethiopian and Eritrean clothing in honor of Hussle’s African roots. Mill performed a new song called “Letter to Nipsey” while others came together for “Higher”, which won the best rap / song performance.

“It’s for Nipsey Hussle. It’s for hip-hop,” said DJ Khaled, who collaborated on the song with Legend and Hussle, whose family was on stage.

“We all love him. We all miss him. It’s terrible that we had to lose him so soon,” said Legend. “We saw a tragedy today and last year … let’s hold on tight.”

During the pre-ceremony, “Racks in the Middle” by Hussle won the best rap performance.

The show – which took place at Staples Center, Bryant’s favorite playground – started off with a touching, emotional and a cappella performance of “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” by host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men.

“Here we are together at the biggest musical evening celebrating the artists who do it best, but to be honest with you, we are all feeling crazy sadness right now,” Keys said on stage, adding that “Los Angeles, America and the whole world has lost a hero.”

She said the audience “was heartbroken in the house Kobe Bryant had built”.

“Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna … are in our minds, they are in our hearts, they are in prayer, they are in this building,” she added. “Take a moment and hold them within you and share our strength and support with their families.”

Before the show officially honors Bryant, Lizzo performed the songs “Truth Hurts” and “Cuz I Love You”, saying at the top of the show: “Tonight is for Kobe”.

Lizzo won three honors on Sunday, including the best solo pop performance for “Truth Hurts” and two R&B awards.

“Wait a second,” she said, taking a breath. “Thanks to the academy. It’s really (expletive) sick.”

Lizzo was part of the mix of newcomers and well-known acts who achieved their goals of winning their first Grammy Awards on Sunday, which also included Tanya Tucker, J.Cole, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michelle Obama , Sara Bareilles, Rosalía, 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator.

“For my mom, you did a great job of raising this guy,” said Tyler, who won the best rap album, to his mom, who was on stage and crying alongside him.

More crying took place on Sunday.

Demi Lovato, who has mostly taken a break from the audience since she focused on healing after an overdose that would have taken place in July 2018, gave a moving and vocally high-end performance that won her an ovation standing. She was so moved that she had to start the song over as a tear ran down her cheek.

The performance of Camila Cabello’s “First Man” – a song dedicated to her father – also caused tears. Cabello came down from the stage to his father’s seat to finish singing the song to him in front of him as he tore up. Audience members were also emotional, including Gwen Stefani.

Ariana Grande had a long performance – probably to compensate for the drama that surrounded her ax performance last year. Run DMC teamed up with Aerosmith to rock the Grammys scene, while Usher, Sheila E. and FKA twigs paid tribute to Prince.

Lil Nas X brought the story of “Old Town Road” to life by performing alongside artists who helped the song stay at # 1 for 19 weeks through various remixes, including BTS, Mason Ramsey, Diplo and the track’s main co-star, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Veteran rapper Nas then joined Lil Nas X for a new song, shouting Bryant at the end: “Kobe, we love you.”

A dark cloud hovered over the ceremony since the Recording Academy announced that it had put its recently hired CEO, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave for fault. Dugan and his lawyers retaliated at the academy, claiming that the awards ceremony was rigged.

But no mention of Dugan was directly made during the broadcast of more than three hours.

