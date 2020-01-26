Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, leading newcomer to awards

Teen sensation Billie Eilish crowns a successful year by taking home her first Grammy Awards on Sunday in a show that features the first Grammy performance by K-pop band BTS and a tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle you can see.

Eilish, who turned 18 in December, is nominated for six Grammys and competes with R&B artist colleague Lizzo and country rapper Lil Nas X for the highest prices – album, record, song of the year and best new artist.

All three will perform on the Grammy stage in Los Angeles for the first time and will join a number of stars, including Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton and the rock band Aerosmith.

With her green hair, shapeless clothes, whispering vocals and her difficult to define music style, Eilish conquered 2019 with her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” The music world by storm. and hit singles like “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted”.

She is also the youngest artist ever selected to write and perform the theme song for a James Bond film. The song for No Time To Die has not been released yet.

Eilish “is in a rare position as one of the artists who could cover all four (top) categories, which is not very common,” said Melinda Newman of Billboard, editor-in-chief for the US West Coast and Nashville.

“People are really taken with the freshness, depth and darkness of the work. This is not someone in their teenage years who celebrates love for puppies … People also like that they maintain their own image and presentation” Newman added.

Lizzo, the singer and advocate of “Truth Hurts” for body positivity, has proven to be a breath of fresh air with Lil Nas X, whose nomination year “Old Town Road” record of the nomination year had worked for 17 weeks with Billy Ray Cyrus Top of the US charts.

The viral song, which has inspired numerous mashups, will have its own moment on Sunday when BTS, the electronic dance musician Diplo and other artists join Lil Nas X and Cyrus to achieve a unique performance with the show producers. It is the South Korean boy band’s first Grammy appearance.

Country singer Shelton and his fiancee Gwen Stefani will debut their new romantic duet “Nobody But You”, while John Legend, Meek Mill and DJ Khaled will pay tribute to the rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in his neighborhood. Hussle is waiting for three Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The Grammy winners are selected by members of the Recording Academy, which is currently involved in a dispute over the departure of its new CEO, Deborah Dugan, and allegations of conflict of interest in the nomination process. The Recording Academy has denied the allegations and the dispute is not expected to affect the Grammy show.

