Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish makes history when she wins the highest awards

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Billie Eilish was the youngest artist in history to win the four major Grammys.

On their Grammys debut, Eilish and her brother / recording partner Finneas took home six awards.

Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas O’Connell accept the “Song of the Year” award for “Bad Guy”. (Getty Images for Shot A)

Eilish won the album of the year and the pop vocal album (for “When We All Fall Asleep”, “Where Do We Go”?), Song of the Year (for “Bad Guy”), a new artist and an engineered – Album (for Finneas’ work on “When We”) All Fall Asleep) and producer of the year, not classic (Finneas). Alongside Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey), Dan Auerbach (Black Keys, Yola) and John Hill (Khalid, Cage the Elephant, Carly Rae), he is a rare producer who is only nominated for one release (usually there are several Producers nominated) Jepsen) and Ricky Reed (Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Maren Morris).

After an appearance by Ariana Grande, the superstar siblings took the stage and gave an intimate and emotional appearance of ‘When the Party’s Over’, a single that was featured on Eilish’s last album. Eilish conquered the room when she played the ballad on a stool while Finneas was playing the piano next to her. Finneas applauded his little sister when she closed the song.

They came back on stage after winning the song of the year for ‘Bad Guy’.

“I don’t even know what to say, I didn’t think we would win for it,” said Finneas.

“Thank you,” said Eilish and Finneas in a short speech after their record win of the year that immediately preceded the album of the year. “Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?” Eilish said during this acceptance speech.