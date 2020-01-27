There were a number of great performances at this year’s Grammy Awards, but the one everyone was talking about was “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The duo was supported by Diplo, Young Thug, and the South Korean boy band BTS for their country rap anthem, and the internet was rocketing.

One person described the performance as a “fever dream” while another viewer described it as a “roller coaster of emotions”.

The performance was presented by Ellen DeGeneres, whom Lil Nas X named as inspiration. The performance started with the artist sitting in a room surrounded by his own front pages on the walls.

In the meantime, Lil Nas X Bryant’s jersey had hung behind to commemorate the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident today.

“Old Town Road” was first released by Lil Nas X in December 2018. When Billy Ray Cyrus remixed the song, it became a viral hit and broke Billboard’s Hot 100 record.