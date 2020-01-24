Grammys 2020: Complete list of winners and nominees (updated live)

It’s the Night of Music where The Recording Academy honors and celebrates last year’s success in the music industry.
On November 20, 2019, nominations were announced in all 85 categories, with Lizzo receiving the most nominations of all artists at eight, followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, each with six.
You can watch the Grammys in Australia live on Monday, January 27th, from 12:00 PM AEDT at Foxtel Arena.
Here is a list of all the major category nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which we will update live throughout the ceremony.
Record of the year:
“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” – H.E.R.
“Talk” – Khalid
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X With Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth hurts” – Lizzo
“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the year:
I, I – Bon Iver
Norman F-ing Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey
If we all fall asleep, where are we going? – Billie Eilish
Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande
I used to know her – H.E.R.
7 – Lil Nas X
Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Father of the bride – vampire weekend
Song of the year:
‘Always remember us like that “- Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriter (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriter (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place” – Rubin Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. THEIR. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriter (H.E.R.)
“Lovers” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F-ing Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriter (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriter (Lewis Capaldi)
“The truth hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriter (Lizzo)
Best New Artist:
Black cougars
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Panzer and the Bangas
Yola
Best pop solo performance:
‘Spirit’ – Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“Truth hurts” – Lizzo
“You need to calm down” – Taylor Swift
Best pop duo / group performance:
“Friend” – Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best traditional pop vocal album:
Sì – Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
Check it out now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A legendary Christmas party – John Legend
Walls – Barbra Streisand
Best pop vocal album:
The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé
If we all fall asleep, where are we going – Billie Eilish
Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
Lovers – Taylor Swift
Best dance recording:
‘Linked’ – bonob
“I have to keep going” – The Chemical Brothers
“Piece of your heart” – Meduza & Goodboys
‘Underwater’ – Rüfüs Du Sol
“Midnight Hour” – Skrillex & Boys Noize with Ty Dolla $ ign
Best dance / electronic album:
LP5 apparatus
No geography – the chemistry brothers
Hello, this is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume
Comfort – Rüfüs Du Sol
Weather – Tycho
Best contemporary instrumental album:
Ancestor recall – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation – Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana
Increase – salad
Mettavolution – Rodrigo and Gabriela
Best rock performance:
“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK
“This Country” – Gary Clark Jr.
“Repeated Story” – Brittany Howard
“Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too bad” – rival sons
Best metal performance:
‘Astorolus – The Big Octopus’ – Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi
“Humanicide” – angel of death
“Bow Down” – I win
“Unleashed” – Killswitch Engage
‘7empest’ tool
Best rock song:
“Fear Inoculum” – Danny Carey, Justin Kanzler, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriter (tool)
“Try It” – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross Macdonald, songwriter (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall” – Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“Repeats of History” – Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
“This Country” – Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best rock album:
Amo – Bring me the horizon
Social Cues – The Elephant Cage
In the end – the cranberries
Trauma – I win
Wild roots – rival sons
Best alternative music album:
U.F.O.F. – Big Theif
Take shape – James Blake
I, I – Bon Iver
Father of the bride – vampire weekend
Anima – Thom Yorke
Best R&B performance:
“Love again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
“Could have been” – H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
“Exactly how I feel” – Lizzo & Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo” – Happy Day
“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak & André 300
Best traditional R&B performance:
“Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love” – India.Arie
“Hieronymus” – Lizzo
“Real Games” – Lucky Daye
“Built for love” – PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B song:
“Could Have Been” – Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriter (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
“Look at me now” – Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriter (Emily King)
“No Instructions” – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
“Roll Some Mo” – David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriter (Lucky Daye)
“Say it” – Pj Morton, songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
Best urban contemporary album:
Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy
Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn – Nao
Being human in public – Jessie Reyez
Best R&B album:
1123 – BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted – Happy Daye
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Paul – PJ Morton
Venture – Anderson .Paak
Best rapper performance:
“Middle Child” – J.Cole
“Suge” – DaBaby
“Down Bad” – Dreamville ft. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
‘Strength’ – Offset ft. Cardi B
Best Rap / Sung Performance:
“Higher” – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip too hard” – Lil Baby & Funna
“Panini” – Lil Nas X
‘Ballin’ – mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
‘The London’ – Young Bat ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best rap song:
“Bad Idea” – Chancellor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong and Daniel Hackett, songwriter (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses” – Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Christopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas II & Ozan Yildirim, songwriter (Rick Ross ft. Drake)
“A Lot” – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriter (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)
“Racks in the Middle” – Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. and Rodrick Moore, songwriter (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)
‘Suge’ – Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriter (Dababy)
Best rap album:
Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville
Championships – Meek Mill
I am> I was – 21 Savage
IGOR – Tyler, the Creator |
The lost boy – YBN Cordae
Best country solo performance:
“Everything and nothing” – Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin ‘Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson
“God’s Land” – Blake Shelton
“Bring my flowers now” – Tanya Tucker
Best country duo / group performance:
“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“I don’t remember myself (before you)” – brothers Osborne
“Speechless” – Dan & Shay
“The Daughters” – small big city
“Common” – Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile
Best country song:
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriter (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin ‘Nowhere” – Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, songwriter (Ashley Mcbryde)
Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriter (Miranda Lambert)
“Some of These” – Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
“Sprachlos” – Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriter (Dan + Shay)
Best country album:
Desperate Man – Eric Church
Stronger than the truth – Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel – Annie’s Pistol
Midpoint Street – Thomas Rhett
While I live – Tanya Tucker
Best New Age album:
Fairy Dreams – David Arkenstone
Tribute to Kindness – David Darling
Grand piano – Peter Kater
Verve – Sebastian Plano
Deva – Deva Premal
Best improvised jazz solo:
“Elsewhere” – Melissa Aldana, soloist
“Sozinho” – Randy Brecker, soloist
“Tomorrow is the question” – Julian Lage, soloist
“The Windup” – Brandford Marsalis, soloist
“Sightseeing” – Christian McBride, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Thirsty spirit – Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn
Alone together – Catherine Russell
12 little spells – Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay – The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
In the key of the universe – Joey DeFrancesco
The secret between the shadow and the soul – Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBrides New Jawn – Brad Mehldau
Whatever – Joshua Redman Quartet
Best jazz ensemble album:
Triple Helix – Anat Cohen Tentet
Dancer in nowhere – Miho Hazama
Hide and Seek – Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
The Omni-American Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band
One Day Wonder – The Terraza Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Antidote – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte!: Music by John Finbury – Thalma De Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche Con Rubén Blades – Jazz in the Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
Carib – David Sánchez
Sonero: The music of Ismael Rivera – Miguel Zenón
Best gospel performance / song:
“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
‘Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus’ – Gloria Gaynor ft. Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor and Chris Stevens, songwriters
“Seeing the Light” – Travis Greene ft. Jekalyn Carr
“Say the Name” – Koryn Hawthorne ft. Natalie Grant
“This is a Movement (Live)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Nate Moore, songwriter
Taylor Swift against Scooter Braun: celebrities have taken sides