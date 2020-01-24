Grammys 2020: Complete list of winners and nominees (updated live)

It’s the Night of Music where The Recording Academy honors and celebrates last year’s success in the music industry.

On November 20, 2019, nominations were announced in all 85 categories, with Lizzo receiving the most nominations of all artists at eight, followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, each with six.

You can watch the Grammys in Australia live on Monday, January 27th, from 12:00 PM AEDT at Foxtel Arena.

Here is a list of all the major category nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which we will update live throughout the ceremony.

Record of the year:

“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X With Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the year:

I, I – Bon Iver

Norman F-ing Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey

If we all fall asleep, where are we going? – Billie Eilish

Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande

I used to know her – H.E.R.

7 – Lil Nas X

Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Father of the bride – vampire weekend

Song of the year:

‘Always remember us like that “- Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriter (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriter (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” – Rubin Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. THEIR. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriter (H.E.R.)

“Lovers” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F-ing Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriter (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriter (Lewis Capaldi)

“The truth hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriter (Lizzo)

Best New Artist:

Black cougars

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Panzer and the Bangas

Yola

Best pop solo performance:

‘Spirit’ – Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Truth hurts” – Lizzo

“You need to calm down” – Taylor Swift

Best pop duo / group performance:

“Friend” – Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best traditional pop vocal album:

Sì – Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé

Check it out now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A legendary Christmas party – John Legend

Walls – Barbra Streisand

Best pop vocal album:

The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé

If we all fall asleep, where are we going – Billie Eilish

Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran

Lovers – Taylor Swift

Best dance recording:

‘Linked’ – bonob

“I have to keep going” – The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of your heart” – Meduza & Goodboys

‘Underwater’ – Rüfüs Du Sol

“Midnight Hour” – Skrillex & Boys Noize with Ty Dolla $ ign

Best dance / electronic album:

LP5 apparatus

No geography – the chemistry brothers

Hello, this is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume

Comfort – Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather – Tycho

Best contemporary instrumental album:

Ancestor recall – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation – Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana

Increase – salad

Mettavolution – Rodrigo and Gabriela

Best rock performance:

“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK

“This Country” – Gary Clark Jr.

“Repeated Story” – Brittany Howard

“Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too bad” – rival sons

Best metal performance:

‘Astorolus – The Big Octopus’ – Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” – angel of death

“Bow Down” – I win

“Unleashed” – Killswitch Engage

‘7empest’ tool

Best rock song:

“Fear Inoculum” – Danny Carey, Justin Kanzler, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriter (tool)

“Try It” – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross Macdonald, songwriter (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall” – Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“Repeats of History” – Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“This Country” – Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best rock album:

Amo – Bring me the horizon

Social Cues – The Elephant Cage

In the end – the cranberries

Trauma – I win

Wild roots – rival sons

Best alternative music album:

U.F.O.F. – Big Theif

Take shape – James Blake

I, I – Bon Iver

Father of the bride – vampire weekend

Anima – Thom Yorke

Best R&B performance:

“Love again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could have been” – H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly how I feel” – Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” – Happy Day

“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak & André 300

Best traditional R&B performance:

“Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” – ​​India.Arie

“Hieronymus” – Lizzo

“Real Games” – Lucky Daye

“Built for love” – ​​PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B song:

“Could Have Been” – Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriter (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Look at me now” – Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriter (Emily King)

“No Instructions” – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” – David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriter (Lucky Daye)

“Say it” – Pj Morton, songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best urban contemporary album:

Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy

Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn – Nao

Being human in public – Jessie Reyez

Best R&B album:

1123 – BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted – Happy Daye

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Paul – PJ Morton

Venture – Anderson .Paak

Best rapper performance:

“Middle Child” – J.Cole

“Suge” – DaBaby

“Down Bad” – Dreamville ft. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

‘Strength’ – Offset ft. Cardi B

Best Rap / Sung Performance:

“Higher” – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip too hard” – Lil Baby & Funna

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

‘Ballin’ – mustard ft. Roddy Ricch

‘The London’ – Young Bat ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best rap song:

“Bad Idea” – Chancellor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong and Daniel Hackett, songwriter (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses” – Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Christopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas II & Ozan Yildirim, songwriter (Rick Ross ft. Drake)

“A Lot” – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriter (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)

“Racks in the Middle” – Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. and Rodrick Moore, songwriter (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)

‘Suge’ – Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriter (Dababy)

Best rap album:

Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville

Championships – Meek Mill

I am> I was – 21 Savage

IGOR – Tyler, the Creator |

The lost boy – YBN Cordae

Best country solo performance:

“Everything and nothing” – Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin ‘Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson

“God’s Land” – Blake Shelton

“Bring my flowers now” – Tanya Tucker

Best country duo / group performance:

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I don’t remember myself (before you)” – brothers Osborne

“Speechless” – Dan & Shay

“The Daughters” – small big city

“Common” – Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile

Best country song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriter (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin ‘Nowhere” – Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, songwriter (Ashley Mcbryde)

Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriter (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of These” – Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Sprachlos” – Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriter (Dan + Shay)

Best country album:

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Stronger than the truth – Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel – Annie’s Pistol

Midpoint Street – Thomas Rhett

While I live – Tanya Tucker

Best New Age album:

Fairy Dreams – David Arkenstone

Tribute to Kindness – David Darling

Grand piano – Peter Kater

Verve – Sebastian Plano

Deva – Deva Premal

Best improvised jazz solo:

“Elsewhere” – Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Sozinho” – Randy Brecker, soloist

“Tomorrow is the question” – Julian Lage, soloist

“The Windup” – Brandford Marsalis, soloist

“Sightseeing” – Christian McBride, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Thirsty spirit – Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn

Alone together – Catherine Russell

12 little spells – Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay – The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

In the key of the universe – Joey DeFrancesco

The secret between the shadow and the soul – Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBrides New Jawn – Brad Mehldau

Whatever – Joshua Redman Quartet

Best jazz ensemble album:

Triple Helix – Anat Cohen Tentet

Dancer in nowhere – Miho Hazama

Hide and Seek – Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

The Omni-American Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band

One Day Wonder – The Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Antidote – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte!: Music by John Finbury – Thalma De Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Rubén Blades – Jazz in the Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

Carib – David Sánchez

Sonero: The music of Ismael Rivera – Miguel Zenón

Best gospel performance / song:

“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

‘Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus’ – Gloria Gaynor ft. Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor and Chris Stevens, songwriters

“Seeing the Light” – Travis Greene ft. Jekalyn Carr

“Say the Name” – Koryn Hawthorne ft. Natalie Grant

“This is a Movement (Live)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Nate Moore, songwriter

