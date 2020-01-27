Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato shows emotional Grammys performance after a false start

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Demi Lovato triumphantly returned to the stage on Sunday during the Grammys and debuted her new song “Anyone”.

The pop singer had an emotional start to her performance, had to stop and restart the opening, but that didn’t stop her from ending up with a bang and earning a standing ovation from the audience.

Lovato, with tears running down his face, set to music the emotional lyrics about addiction, which are even more popular in view of her recent overdose. “Someone, please send someone / sir, is there someone? / I need someone,” she sang.

Demi Lovato performs on stage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Getty Images for The Recording A)

The evening was Lovato’s first major public musical performance since her drug overdose and subsequent hospitalization in the summer of 2018. After 60 days of rehab, the singer is now back in public.

In the run-up to the evening, Lovato described ‘Anyone’ in an interview with New Music Daily With Zane Lowe as a “cry for help”. The ballad was written and recorded just a few days before it was overdosed. In retrospect, Lovato said that she had a new perspective on the texts.

Lovato was last at the Grammys in 2017 when her Confident was nominated for the best pop vocal album. She and Christina Aguilera were nominated for the pop duo / group performance for “Fall in Line” last year.

Lovato’s Grammys performance is just another example of the singer’s return to the spotlight. She recently started acting again and starred in the episodes of the last season of the Will & Grace revival on NBC. The singer will also perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on February 2nd.

