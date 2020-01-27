Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato’s emotional performance of the new song ‘Anyone’

LOS ANGELES – Demi Lovato made an emotional comeback on the Grammys scene Sunday evening, nearly 18 months after a drug overdose that left her hospitalized.

A tear trickled down Lovato’s face at the start of her performance, and she was overwhelmed by the emotion of just the words in the song. She relaunched the song after a burst of cheering applause from the audience.

The song, “Anyone”, details Lovato’s struggles with life in the spotlight and addiction. She received a standing ovation from the audience at the end of the performance.

In Lovato’s introduction, it was revealed that she wrote the song last summer, a few days before “an incident that almost took her life”.

Before the Grammys, Lovato discussed the song with the New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. She said she recorded “Anyone” before being rushed from her Hollywood Hills home to a local hospital Los Angeles. Paramedics found her unconscious.

She said before the Grammys that she was delighted to be back, including singing the national anthem during the February 2 Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

