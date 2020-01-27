Grammys 2020: Diddy pops Recording Academy in epic language

Sean “Diddy” Combs slammed the recording academy Saturday night (Sunday morning AEDT) before a star-studded crowd at the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, saying that hip-hop and black music were “never respected” by the Grammys. “Ironically, he received his” Grammy Salute to Industry Icons “award in 2020 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Among the artists in the crowd were Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Kardi B., Lana Del Rey, Ozzy Osbourne, John Legend and a collection of artists from Diddy’s history who are paying homage to him, including Faith Evans, Ma $ e, Lil ‘Kim and his son King Combs.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs receives the President’s Merit Award on stage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute for Industry Icons that Sean “Diddy” Combs will honor on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images for Shot A)

The 50-year-old’s utterances came towards the end of an extensive and intolerable 50-minute acceptance speech in which he mainly remembered his life and career and the people he had worked with. But he turned on at the 40-minute mark (around 12:30 p.m. local time).

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute in honor of Sean “Diddy” Combs in Beverly Hills, California on January 25, 2020. (Getty Images for Shot A)

“There is something I have to say to the Grammys – and I say that with love,” he said. “Every year you kill us. I speak for all artists and executives: In the great words of Erykah Badu: ‘We are artists and we are sensitive to our shit.’ For most of us, that’s all we have, and that’s our only hope.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Lil ‘Kim attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute in honor of Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images for Shot A)

“To be honest, hip-hop was never respected by the Grammys. Black music was never respected by the Grammys.”

Diddy then pointed to the turmoil that has plagued the Grammys in the past nine days after the academy suddenly took its new president / CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, which appears to be a power struggle. Dugan was elected by the Board of Trustees on a platform of greater diversity and change, but was released on January 16, after only five months in office, before her proposals and those of the task force that had been appointed to deliver these goals become.

“In this current situation,” he continued, “it is not a revelation. This thing went on – not only in music, but also in film, in sports, around the world. And for years we have allowed institutions that I’ve never had the best interest in judging us – and that stops now. “The crowd cheered enthusiastically, although the length of his speech made him feel a little dazed.

“I officially start with the watch: you have 365 days to get this shit together,” he continued. “We need the artists to regain control, we need transparency, we need diversity. This is the space that has the power to force the change that needs to be made. They have to make the change for us: they are one Non-profit organization, which is supposed to protect the well-being of the music community, says in the guiding principle: They work for us.

“We’ll all need to get this done. I’m here for the artists, so get in touch with me.”

The Grammys have long been attacked for lack of ethnic and gender diversity. This was a dramatic relief when former boss Neil Portnow said in 2018 that artists and executives needed to “rise” to move forward in the industry.

Forbes unveils the top ten highest paid musicians of the past decade