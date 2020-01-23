Grammys 2020: drummer Joey Kramer loses the fight for Aerosmith

(CNN) – Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer will not be able to play with the band at Grammy events this weekend, a Massachusetts court has ruled.

Kramer, a founder and 50-year-old member of the legendary Five, asked for an injunction to force Aerosmith to perform with the band at the 2020 MusiCares Person and at the Grammy Awards.

The drummer is suing six companies that are jointly owned by the five band members for breach of contract. According to a copy of the suit received by CNN, he is accused of being excluded from appearances at Aerosmith last spring for “minor injuries”.

(L-R) Brad Whitford, Joe Perry, Joey Kramer, Tom Hamilton and Steven Tyler from Aerosmith in 2019. (Getty Images for Janie’s Fund)

Aerosmith’s hits are “Dream On”, “Walk This Way” and “I don’t want to miss anything”.

CNN received a copy of the judicial decision to reject Kramer’s application. It says: “Based on the evidence presented at this stage of the trial, Kramer has not demonstrated that the defendants’ conduct is in breach of the good faith contract and fair dealing.”

In a statement Kramer made to CNN, he said he was “extremely disappointed” but would “respect” the verdict.

Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Steven Tyler, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer have played together as Aerosmith for 50 years. (Redferns)

“I knew filing a lawsuit was a tough struggle because the corporate documents do not reflect a process for a band member who has returned from an injury or illness,” the statement said. “However, the band waited until January 15th to let them know that they weren’t going to let me play at the awards ceremonies this week. I can hold my head up because I know I’ve done the right thing – to fight for my right, to celebrate the band’s success I’ve spent most of my life building. “

His complaint was filed last week. It describes Kramer as a founding member of Aerosmith and drummer in the group for 50 years.

A temporary drummer is said to have been brought in after Kramer was banned from injuring some of his “long and lucrative” Deuces Are Wild performances at the MGM Resorts Park Theater in Las Vegas.

“By autumn 2019, Mr. Kramer was ready and able to return to Aerosmith for the residency from November to December,” the lawsuit said. “Mr. Kramer announced his wish to return and officially volunteered to rehearse with the band and take part in the shows.”

Long-time drummer Joey Kramer will not perform with the legendary rock band at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles this weekend (WireImage)

According to the lawsuit, some members of Aerosmith, through their lawyer, insisted “that Mr. Kramer is not allowed to rejoin the band until he has proven that he is” able to play at an appropriate level. “

CNN has asked Aerosmith representatives for comments.

In a statement to People, Aerosmith members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford responded to the lawsuit.

“Joey Kramer is our brother; his well-being is of the utmost importance to us,” the statement said. “However, he hasn’t been able to perform with the band emotionally or physically in the past 6 months. We missed him and encouraged us to play with us again, but apparently he didn’t feel ready to do so.”

The band is expected to be honored at the MusiCares Person of the Year 2020 event on Saturday and will perform at the Grammys this weekend.

“The band’s offer to allow me to attend this week’s MusiCares and Grammy celebrations only for red carpet photo shoots is appreciated. However, when a fill-in drummer joins in at two events in honor of our shared musical contributions on stage, it is extremely hurtful for me, “said Kramer in his statement.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

