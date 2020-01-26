Grammy’s 2020 Live Blog: Winners, Surprises, and Greatest Moments

Welcome to the 9Honey Celebrity Live Blog for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles honor the best pieces of music of the year.

Alicia Keys is hosting the event for the second year in a row.

You can watch the Grammys in Australia live on Monday, January 27th, from 12:00 PM AEDT at Foxtel Arena. We keep you up to date on all awards, performances, speeches and moments in between.

Check out all the highlights of the Night of Music (all updates in AEDT) and visit the 9Honey Celebrity Grammys page for full coverage. The full list of winners and nominees can be found here.

8:00 a.m .: The arriving artists mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant

Grammy-nominated and blues artist Keb ‘Mo’ called Bryant’s death “a big loss” and said, “he’s just a big role mode.”

British artist Labrinth said, “It was crazy news to hear this morning. It has been part of my life for a very long time. I couldn’t believe it.”

7.45 a.m .: A moment of silence for Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers Guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after he has basketed against Orlando Magic in game 2 of the NBA basketball final in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 7, 2009, in the last few seconds , The Lakers won 101-96. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill) (AP / AAP)

Just before the Grammy Awards premiered, the world learned that US basketball legend Kobe Bryant, along with four others, was killed in a helicopter crash.

The incumbent President of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., said: “As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic accident. Since we are in his house, I ask that you take care of me in a moment Silence. “