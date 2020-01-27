Grammys 2020: Lizzo receives 3 awards as a show for Kobe Bryant

R&B singer Lizzo opened the Grammy Awards show on Monday and dedicated the night to basketball star Kobe Bryant, whose death in a helicopter accident earlier that day gave the biggest night of music.

“Tonight is for Kobe,” said Lizzo and went into a medley of the title song of her album Cuz I Love You and hit the single “Truth Hurts”.

The Grammy Awards show was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, home of Bryant’s team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We’re literally heartbroken here in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” said Alicia Keys. “We never thought that we would have to start the show like this in a million years.”

R&B newcomer Lizzo kicked off the night with three of her eight main nominations, including the best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You and a pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts” by established artists such as Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift defeated.

Lizzo receives award for Best Pop Solo Performance (Getty)

Teen sensation 18-year-old Billie Eilish won the first of six possible prizes for her pop album “If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Defeat Swift’s Lover while her older brother Finneas has been named producer of the year.

Eilish, Lizzo and rapper Lil Nas X fight for the main prizes – album, record, song of the year and best new artist – which will be awarded at the end of the three and a half hour live broadcast.

Billie Elish wears custom Gucci (to match with Gucci nails) at the 2020 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images for Shot A)

Lil Nas X and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus were voted best pop duo for their viral collaboration “Old Town Road”, which also won the best music video Grammy.

The song, which spent 17 weeks at the top of the billboard charts last year, is set to receive a special tribute on Sunday from K-pop stars like BTS, who are making their Grammy debut, and other musicians.

BTS at the 2020 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Film Magic)

33-year-old rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in his Los Angeles neighborhood last year, won the best rapper performance for “Racks in the Middle” and will also receive a separate award.

Blake Shelton and his fiancee Gwen Stefani held hands as they debuted their new romantic duo “Nobody But You” while the Jonas Brothers, Tyler the Creator and Boyz II Men were among the other cast members.

The Grammy winners are selected by members of the Recording Academy, which is currently involved in a dispute over the departure of its new CEO, Deborah Dugan, and allegations of conflict of interest in the nomination process. The Recording Academy rejected the allegations.