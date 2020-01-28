Grammys 2020: Miley Cyrus suggests why she wasn’t invited to this year’s ceremony

While there were enough stars at the 2020 Grammy Awards to light up the night sky, key players in the industry like Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry were nowhere to be seen.

Cyrus has indicated that she did not appear at the award ceremony because she was removed from the guest list.

The 27-year-old has shared a video on Instagram in which she illuminates a joint on stage at the MTV EMAs 2013: “And we wonder why I am no longer invited to the shows.”

Celebrities flocked to the post of ‘slide away’ singer to support Cyrus, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna said, “I would have you with me if I had one.”

The fashion designer Alexander Wang said to Cyrus: “Never change”, while Helena Christensen offered a simple “Ha”.

While Cyrus appeared to be insulted, it was a different case for her father Billy Ray and little sister Noah, who attended the ceremony on January 26.

Billy Ray was awarded two Grammys that night: Best Pop Duo / Group Performance and Best Music Video for ‘Old Town Road’ with Lil Nas X.

“It is an honor for us to win the best music video and the best pop duo / group performance,” Billy wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of him and the rapper holding their statuettes.

“I want to dedicate myself to both Kobe and his beautiful daughter. I send my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Beck and Lil Nas X rock the after parties