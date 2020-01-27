Grammys 2020: Tyler the creator brings mom on stage for an acceptance speech

LOS ANGELES – The musicians thank their parents all the time during acceptance speeches, but Tyler, the Creator went further, bringing his mother on the stage with him in a sweet moment of the Grammys Sunday evening.

Tyler, whose full name is Tyler Okonma, won the best rap album for “Igor”. When he was announced victorious, his mother stood up enthusiastically and began to cheer. The two hugged before a visibly dumbfounded Tyler headed for the scene, his mother trailing not far behind.

The two kissed once more on stage before saying, “It’s my mom if you’re all wondering.” She cried in his arms, they hugged again, and he began his speech by telling his mother that she “had done a great job of raising this guy”.

He continued to thank his managers, friends, family, label and fans for “trusting my crazy ideas”.

“I never really felt accepted in rap, so for all of you, always be by my side and bring me here – I really appreciate that,” he added.

“Igor”, released last spring, beat the albums of Dreamville, Meek Mill, 21 Savage and YBN Cordae.

