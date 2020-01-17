Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan on Leave for Allegations of Misconduct 10 Days Before Awards

NEW YORK – The Recording Academy has put Deborah Dugan, its president and chief executive officer, just six months on administrative leave following an allegation of misconduct by a senior organization official.

The decision announced Thursday evening comes 10 days before the holding of the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

“In light of concerns expressed to the Recording Academy board of directors, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a female member of the Recording Academy team, the committee appointed Deborah Dugan, president and chief executive officer of the Recording Academy on administrative leave with immediate effect, “the academy said in a statement to the Associated Press. “The council also retained the services of two independent independent investigators to conduct independent investigations into the allegations.”

Dugan, former CEO of the Bono organization (RED), became the first woman appointed to head the academy.

Academy Recording Chair Harvey Mason Jr., the music producer who worked with Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson and more, will serve as the acting president and CEO of the academy.

“The Board has determined that this action is necessary to restore the confidence of the members of the Recording Academy, to restore the morale of the employees of the Recording Academy and to allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all creators. of music “, continues the press release. “The Recording Academy’s board of directors is committed to fostering a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace, music industry and society.”

Dugan succeeded Neil Portnow, who had run the Grammys since 2002. Before joining (RED), the AIDS organization launched in 2006, Dugan was president of Disney Publishing Worldwide and executive vice president of EMI / Capitol Records. She began her career as a lawyer on Wall Street.

Dugan did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment from the Associated Press.

Before Dugan, musical director Christine Farnon held the leadership position at the academy for years, even though she never had the title of president and chief executive officer. She held several Grammy positions throughout her tenure, retiring in 1992 as Executive Vice-President. Michael Greene became the first official president and CEO of the academy in 1988, leading the organization until 2002, when Portnow took over.

This year’s Grammys are expected to present performances by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, the Creator, Run-DMC, Rosalía, H.E.R. and Lizzo, who is the best candidate with eight.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.