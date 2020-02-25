granada-hills:-university-shelters-in-location-amid-close-by-standoff-involving-armed-suspect,-lapd

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An armed unique suspected of domestic violence was holed up in a Granada Hills household Tuesday morning, prompting a standoff with officers and a shelter-in-put buy at a close by university, authorities mentioned.

The barricade predicament started shortly after 5 a.m. at a home around the intersection of Andasol Avenue and San Jose Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Law enforcement Section.

Two several hours later on, Los Angeles School Police mentioned pupils and staff members at Henry Center Faculty have been sheltering in area because of to the police exercise.

Producing: Much more information will be additional to this report as they come to be obtainable.