Grand Crossing shooting: 7 shot on 79th, suspects arrested after Dan Ryan crash

Two suspects are in custody after a shooting that wounded seven people Saturday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 4:30 a.m., a group of people were walking out of a home in the 900 block of East 79th Street following a fight at a party inside, according to Chicago police. A gray Dodge Charger then pulled up and someone inside opened fire on the crowd.

A 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs and a 37-year-old man shot in the calf were taken via ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police and Chicago Fire Department officials. Both were listed in good condition.

A 30-year-old man shot in both legs, a 29-year-old man shot in the calf and a 24-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her arm and leg all showed up on their own at the same hospital, police said. The woman and the older man were in fair condition while the younger man was in good condition.

A 37-year-old man showed up at Jackson Park Hospital with gunshot wounds to his foot and lower leg, but was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A seventh victim, a 32-year-old man, walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital about 10:30 p.m. with gunshot wounds to both legs, police said. He was listed in good condition.

A 21-year-old woman who was running away from the gunfire was also hit by a vehicle, fire officials said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and stabilized.

The Charger drove off after the shooting and crashed into a Honda sedan a short time later on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 43rd Street, according to Chicago police and Illinois State Police. Two occupants of the Charger, both men in their late 20s, were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

One was taken to Stroger Hospital and the other was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, both in serious condition, police and fire officials said.

The Honda spun out of control after the crash and came to a rest in a grassy embankment, authorities said. The man driving it was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A third adult injured in the crash was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to the fire department.

In a tweet Saturday, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi asked for people present at the party to come forward to help identify the gunman.

The case remains under investigation by Area South detectives.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.