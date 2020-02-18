[grand-divisions-episode-87:-a-fiery-committee-assembly-above-esas-and-a-rash-of-lawsuits-around-new-legislation]

Near

A unusual community grilling of a point out agency dominated the legislature previous 7 days, when associates of a Residence committee scrutinized a agreement associated to Gov. Bill Lee’s controversial instruction personal savings account program.

The amazing committee assembly led at the very least just one Republican, Rep. Jeremy Faison, to say he regretted voting for the ESA evaluate, which the governor’s office hopes will be carried out later this calendar year.

This week, we sit down with The Tennessean’s education and learning reporter Jason Gonzales as he provides context about the Property listening to.

Later on we communicate with Adam Tamburin, who recently joined The Tennessean’s investigative staff, to discuss a story about how the governor and the Basic Assembly are now dealing with seven lawsuits above 6 legislation enacted soon after the 2019 legislative session.

And as always, we investigate other news of the week.

You should not fail to remember to check out out this week’s Capitol Notebook, which among the other challenges, looks at the governor’s new visual appearance at the annual gathering of the Tennessee Push Association.

