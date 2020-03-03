grand-divisions-episode-89:-how-race-played-a-position-in-tennessee’s-women’s-suffrage-moment

Close

By now, most folks keeping up with Tennessee politics are very well informed that it really is the 100th anniversary of the condition legislature voting to ratify the 19th Modification.

They’re knowledgeable of the state’s vital role in the approach, how Tennessee served as the 36th and final condition essential to make women’s suffrage the law of the land.

But what just isn’t as widely reviewed is the role race played in that struggle.

Whilst adult males and girls of distinct political persuasions banded collectively on both equally sides of the suffrage argument, in those people teams there have been nevertheless divisions amongst racial strains.

Black gals, eager to be part of white women of all ages to push for their proper to vote, ended up generally relegated to the fringes of the movement and had been at times denied a voice at the table, even by suffragists.

This week, Tennessean reporter Jessica Bliss joins the podcast to aid job interview two company on the racial dynamics going on in the Tennessee suffrage movement.

Carole Bucy, Davidson County historian with the Metro Nashville Historical Fee, and Tracy Sharpley-Whiting, a distinguished professor of humanities at Vanderbilt University, equally arrive on this 7 days to discuss about that component of the suffrage centennial.

