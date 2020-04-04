‘Grand Lady of Miami Beach’ dies of coronavirus

Henrietta Robinson was a “light bulb in the transgender movement” (Facebook / Miami Beach Pride)

A trans woman known as ‘The Grand Lady of Miami Beach’ has died of a coronavirus, exposing another LGBT + leader who has lost the disease.

Henrietta Robinson, 79, was a prominent member of the LGBT + community and was known as one of the first to move to Florida.

She recently underwent hernia surgery and was recovering at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. This is where he did COVID-19 and died Friday.

Mr. Robinson was born in Akron, Ohio and grew up in Milton, Massachusetts, but would like to say he was born again in 1959 in Miami Beach.

She was an actress for the night and gained independence at the royal fashion show. The well-known gay men’s club of his second home made him the names of ‘Grand Lady’ and ‘Mother of Miami Beach.’

He did so in the community that in 2011 former Mayor Mattie Herrera Bower congratulated him on behalf of the city of Miami Beach for his actions.

Miami Beach Pride paid tribute to him as a “charming ghost” who was a “great performer”.

“As we continue to experience a devastating epidemic affecting our entire country, locally, our LGBTQ + community has desperately needed countless individuals,” he wrote. One of those beautiful losers was Henrietta Robinson.

“Henrietta was a pioneer in the LGBTQ + community. One of the first to make a living in Miami Beach. He was a shining light on the transgender movement and an inspiration to many who fought for it over the years.

“A resident of Miami Beach for over 65 years she is known as the ‘Mother of South Beach.’

“Rest in peace Henrietta, your light will never be forgotten.”

Among the many other LGBT + leaders lost to Coronavirus are Lorena Borjas, a Transgender citizen, who died tragically on Monday.

Like Henrietta Robinson, Borjas is known as the “mother” in her community, who is deeply saddened by her death.