Grand Princess riders call cruise lines, alleging negligence in handling coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. >> Passengers on a Princess cruise ship filed a lawsuit Wednesday, alleging the cruise line demonstrated negligence in its response to the coronavirus outbreak by operating cruises that led to there for dozens and at least three deaths, including a Placer man of state.

Plaintiffs in the case were passengers on the Grand Princess, who left San Francisco on February 11 for a round trip to Mexico. At least four passengers became ill and began to show symptoms, according to the lawsuit, “likely to expose dozens of other passengers to the virus.”

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco with the names of Carnival Corporation, Princess Cruise Lines and Fairline Shipping as defendants.

“Despite their knowledge regarding COVID-19, the Defendants had no effective passenger medical screening method in place at this time,” the lawsuit alleges.

A Placer County man aboard the cruise ship died after landing, becoming California’s first COVID-19 death.

By the time the ship arrived in San Francisco to prepare for another round trip to Hawaii, “about 62 passengers, at least two of them were sick, and more than 1,000 crew members staying aboard the Grand Princess to continue traveling on the ship’s next voyage,” The lawsuit said.

Still, no screening measures were in place, nor were any measures taken to disinfect or disinfect the ship, the lawsuit alleges.

In addition, the cruise line did not notify passengers that access on February 21 for Hawaii that passengers from the previous voyage had reported COVID-19 symptoms and passengers who were left on the ship were exposed to the virus, the lawsuit said. accused.

Passengers on the Mexico trip were sent on February 25 on potential exposures.

Teams did not begin sanitary measures until March 3, and on March 4 notified passengers of the presence of COVID-19 aboard the ship. Later that day, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and suspended the vessel from anchoring in San Francisco.

The ship was forced to drop anchor off the coast for nearly a week before being escorted by the Coast Guard to the port of Oakland, where a CDC worker in a hazmat suit mounted and knocked on each cabin door wondering if any passengers were there are symptoms. March 9, passengers were finally allowed to disembark and were transported to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield for forty more.

“If Plaintiffs knew passengers from the Grand Francisco trip to San Francisco Mexico suffered from COVID-19, or that passengers exposed to COVID-19 from the Mexico trip remained onboard the Grand Princess, the Plaintiffs would not sail on February 21 , 2020, Round Trip to Hawaii, ”the lawsuit states.

One of the complaints in the lawsuit, Pamela Guisti, was infected with COVID-19 as a “direct and proximate result of Defendant’s negligence and gross negligence,” the lawsuit alleges.

Guisti was hospitalized in an intensive care unit at a Kaiser Permanente Medical Center.

The lawsuit argues that the plaintiffs suffered injuries and emotional distress, and were traumatized by the pair developing COVID-19 while imprisoned on an “infected vessel.”