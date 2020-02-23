[grand-slam-gain-keeps-shohei-ono-on-observe-to-olympic-title-protection]

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY – Shohei Ono captured gold at the Dusseldorf Grand Slam for the third straight year on Saturday, earning a decisive victory in a bid to protect his Olympic title on residence soil this summer season.

Ono defeated South Korea’s An Chang-rim in the men’s 73-kg remaining for his 35th consecutive win, in accordance to the Worldwide Judo Federation.

“I acquired the emotion that everyone in the 73-kg division was aiming for my neck. It was thrilling to be facial area-to-confront with loss of life,” Ono explained.

The 28-year-old Tenri University star was competing in his initial event given that successful his 3rd 78-kg title at the globe championships past August.

“I did not come to Germany to make the Olympic workforce, I’m just making an attempt to psych myself into a higher state of thoughts,” he stated.

In other action on the next working day in Dusseldorf, previous globe winner Chizuru Arai and Miku Tashiro also pretty much booked Olympic berths with respective wins in the women’s 70-kg and 63-kg fat lessons.

Rio de Janeiro Olympic bronze medalist Takanori Nagase misplaced his very first bout in the men’s 81-kg contest to Georgia’s Tato Grigalashvili, who went on to earn gold.

Japan sales opportunities the 3-day match with six golds and 1 silver.

Nearly all the Japanese judoka in levels of competition at the Dusseldorf Grand Slam are Tokyo Olympic favorites. The associates of Japan’s 2020 Olympic team are expected to be reviewed a meeting of the All Japan Judo Federation’s coaching committee on Thursday.