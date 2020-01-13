Grandchildren of fallen firefighters join the Chicago Fire Department

Loading...

In 1965, Chicago fireman Richard Franzen lost his grip while driving on Truck 20 after a fire brigade in Englewood. He fell into a coma, never became conscious again and died a few months later of complications related to the fall.

In 1982, the Chicago fireman, Robert Danaher, collapsed by inhaling smoke and suffered a fatal heart attack after re-entering a burning house where he had already rescued a woman in a wheelchair.

Now the grandchildren of both Franzen and Danaher – Matthew Franzen and Maria Caponera – have followed in the footsteps of those fallen fire heroes.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot recognized the special moment by asking both grandchildren to participate in a Navy Pier graduation ceremony for 110 new firefighters and 30 new paramedics.

“Today, Matthew – like his brother, Ryan, like his father, Jim, and like his grandfather Richard – will join this incredible family. Similarly, Maria Caponera will join this department and follow in the footsteps of her grandfather, Robert, “Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot noted that 12 members of the graduation class are Chicago Public School graduates. Twenty previously served as police officers. Thirty-three are military veterans.

Whatever path they took to Monday’s ceremony, their stories are “intertwined” by their willingness to serve and sacrifice their lives for the lives of others, just as Richard Franzen and Robert Danaher did so long ago, the major.

“You are the ones who will run to the fire, treat those who need healing and will come to our aid in our time of need. You are the ones who will answer the call and sacrifice your own safety for the safety of someone else someone you probably never met, “the mayor said.

“Your city will always be with you. You deserve not only our admiration, but our dedication to provide the best training, the best leadership, the best wellness services. That is our mission, our promise and our commitment to you. “

Lightfoot urged firefighters to “enter an institution that has literally contributed to Chicago’s history” to “be worthy of that legacy”, partly by getting to know the neighborhoods they serve.

“Talk to the residents. Listen to their stories. Go to the neighborhood block parties. Participate in the local parties. Even in the most distressed neighborhoods you meet incredible individuals. I know because I did that, “the mayor said.

“They love their community. They pour themselves into their work and strive to make life better for families and neighbors. They need you. Please be there for them. And over time you will realize that to protect a community, you must [also] become part of that community. “

When Fire Commissioner Richard Ford II had the opportunity to address the graduates, he asked the grandchildren to stand for a second long ovation.

“The contribution and sacrifice of your families to this city and to this ward will never be forgotten,” said Ford.

“And I know that I speak for a grateful city when I say that we are grateful and awe for your eternal commitment to public service that started with your family that is now being renewed by you. I thank you both. I thank the families. “

Ford couldn’t resist a joke about the former police.

“I am glad that 20 of you have come to the senses and have exchanged your police weapons for a fire hose and a ladder,” he said, while the crowd laughed.

“I understand. The majority of my family is police.”

Lightfoot has told reporters that it is determined to get a grip on the blasting police and overtime.

The large class of firefighters and paramedics will help her reach that goal on the fire side.