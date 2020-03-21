Granddaughter stars “Star Wars” Alec Guinness is shown in the “Climbing Skywalker”

It turned out that the legend granddaughter of “Star Wars” Alec Guinness played the role as a “Climbing Skywalker.”

Guinness, who died in 2000 at age 86, played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original trilogy of “Star Wars” (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi).

Now, in a special issue of the home “Rise of Skywalker”, Nerdist revealed that the granddaughter of legendary actor Sally Guinness appeared as an officer of the Order in the first scene where Kyle Wren refers to a small council.

Other family ties in the film – the daughter of Carrie Fisher, Billy Lourdes, which has taken on the role of young Leia.

After Fisher died in 2016, directed by George. J.. Abrams used the extra footage of the actress in 2015. “The strength of awakening” and “The Last of the Jedi” in 2017 to help tell the story of the hero, but had to gain a certificate of Lourdes, while filming a scene flashbacks as a young Leia.

Skywalker Ascent also features Warwick Davis, who appears next to his son Harrison as an Ewok to the end.

Meanwhile, Disney decided to make Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker available for download on the Internet early for karanavirusa insulators.

The film should have been released digitally on March 17 but is now available on three days earlier (March 14) on the platforms on request, such as iTunes, Vudu, Xfinity, FandangoNOW and more.