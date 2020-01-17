Grandma accused of deputies insulted today

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A grandmother admonished by MPs the day after Christmas is charged on Friday morning.

The video recorded by Barbara Pinkney’s daughter-in-law shows how she was insulted by MPs from Manatee County who tried to enter her home to serve an arrest warrant for her grandson Tevin Turner for parole.

Pinkney says Turner wasn’t there, but MPs suspect that he fled the house during the chaos.

The 70-year-old says the MPs sneaked in, so she refused to let her in.

Rick Wells, sheriff of Manatee County, says his deputies had a warrant and did nothing wrong.

Pinkney was arrested for obstructing the judiciary and resisting arrest. In the weeks following the incident, community members gathered to support them.

Your indictment is scheduled for Friday morning at 9 a.m.

LAST STORIES: