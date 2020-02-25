grandmother-of-lacking-toddler-evelyn-boswell-to-stay-jailed-as-investigation-carries-on

Close

The grandmother of lacking Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell is anticipated to keep on being jailed as authorities go on to look into the child’s confounding disappearance.

Angela Boswell, 42, of Kingsport, sat in the Sullivan County jail Tuesday morning and appeared for arraignments in two different courtrooms by using video conferencing.

She and her boyfriend, William McCloud, the two have been arrested on fugitive warrants in Wilkes County, North Carolina, following authorities found them in a stolen vehicle on Friday. Boswell was extradited to Tennessee on Monday while McCloud remained in North Carolina.

Boswell was arraigned in a Bristol courtroom Tuesday on a cost of theft of house more than $two,500 in link to the stolen car or truck. A choose set her bond at $5,000, with the ailment she have on an ankle observe, and set yet another courtroom day for March 4.

But Boswell did not get out of jail. Before she could make bond, a bondsman revoked her bond from a preceding, unrelated case, in accordance to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office environment Capt. Andy Seabolt.

“She will keep on being incarcerated regardless of nearly anything in Bristol General Classes Courtroom, the place she had a bond established this morning,” Seabolt said.

Also Tuesday, Boswell was arraigned in a Kingsport courtroom on various violation of probation expenses, a courtroom clerk mentioned. She has a listening to scheduled there Thursday.

Authorities believe that Boswell’s granddaughter, 15-month-aged Evelyn of Blountville, vanished someday in December. But the boy or girl was not claimed missing until Feb. 18, officers stated, when Evelyn’s grandfather informed the Section of Kid’s Companies that sure relatives users hadn’t viewed her in two months.

The scenario was referred to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, which released an investigation with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

“We have provided brokers to support, intelligence assistance and will go on to support them as essential,” FBI spokesman Jason Pack wrote in a textual content Tuesday.

Evelyn’s relatives associates — which include her 18-yr-aged mother, Megan Boswell — have supplied conflicting, altering statements to authorities. With tiny else to go on, investigators are imploring any person with information and facts in the case to contact one-800-TBI-Find.

On Feb. 19, the TBI issued an Amber Inform to elevate recognition about Evelyn’s disappearance.

On Feb. 20, a Blountville lady named Melissa Wood reported that Angela Boswell experienced stolen her vehicle, a 2007 BMW, according to an arrest affidavit.

Close TBI releases household video clips of Evelyn Boswell in an ongoing effort and hard work to locate her. Evelyn is at the heart of an Amber Inform and was very last found in December 2019. Knoxville

“The BMW was reportedly likely to be bought to the suspect’s daughter Megan Boswell but no agreement of invest in was designed on the BMW and no cash was exchanged,” wrote Detective Robert Clemons of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Business office. “The car or truck was remaining bought for her mother Angela Boswell. Ms. Wood could not make get hold of with Angela Boswell and the motor vehicle was not returned.”

The early morning of Feb. 21, the TBI posted on social media saying its brokers were looking for the BMW. That night, a sheriff’s detective in Wilkes County, North Carolina, noticed the automobile driving on a highway and pulled it above. McCloud was in the driver’s seat, while Angela Boswell was the passenger, according to the warrant.

McCloud, 33, claimed in courtroom the BMW was a present from Megan Boswell.

“I had no thought anything at all had went erroneous with the car or truck,” he claimed at his extradition listening to Monday. “Seemingly (Megan) hadn’t paid for the auto. Neither of us was informed of nearly anything about that.”

The TBI stated in a tweet Tuesday that extra than 500 recommendations have been submitted in the search for Evelyn. But, the company included, there have been no credible sightings.

Seabolt, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Business spokesman, reported he experienced no extra updates to provide.

Investigators are even now seeking to ascertain when Evelyn was last noticed — regardless of whether it was Dec. 10, 11 or 26, he reported.

