Grandmother of Staffordshire Terrier who escaped the yard in Deception Bay

A grandmother was taken to hospital by a dog north of Brisbane.

Barbara Verstandig was on her routine morning walk along the water in Deception Bay when a non-leashed Staffordshire terrier escaped from a nearby house and attacked her dog Daisy.

The 63-year-old was hospitalized with punctures, scratches and bites on her arms and back.

The Deception Bay hiking trail on which the attack took place. (9Nachrichten)

She told 9News that she was grateful that she and not her eight-year-old granddaughter Olivia had been attacked.

“If my granddaughter Daisy and the dog had come, can you imagine what would have happened to her?” Frau Verstandig said.

The attack left deep bite marks. (Nine messages)

“I just lifted Daisy up and then held her as tight as possible, but this dog tried to pull Daisy out of my arms.

“Then I felt the dog bite, I felt the dog bite my back.”

Daisy, who was also injured, was taken to the vet.

Ms. Verstandig said she would avoid this walkway for a while, hopefully to avoid Daisy from developing any long-term fears.

The staff was later wandered through the streets.

Barbara Verstandig said the Staffordshire terrier rushed her and daisies after he left his yard. (Nine messages)

The owners have agreed to have it turned off.