Grandmother’s husband invites teens to Thanksgiving for coronavirus death

You may remember that in Mesa, Arizona, her grandmother accidentally texted a teenage boy who led her to celebrate Thanksgiving together.

It’s been a long time since they first started doing this in 2016, and this year they will be celebrating their fifth holiday together.

Wanda Dench But her husband Lonnie Dench opened his heart and home Jamal Hintonand his girlfriend MikaelaEvery year since sending a random text for her grandchildren, their family comes every year.

The four have been close for many years, and Thanksgiving continues in a new tradition. For AZFamily.com, every holiday will begin with Lonnie praying, eating, and having fun. He always greeted everyone first and said goodbye last. Unfortunately, Lonnie contracted the coronavirus and died on Sunday.

On April 1, Jamal informed him Twitter Both Mr. and Mrs. Dench have tested positive

“Both Wanda and Lonnie have COVID-19, and Loni is very sorry that she is currently in the hospital fighting COVID and pneumonia.”

As soon as the news of Wednesday’s tragedy broke, he made an update to fill everyone on Wednesday night.

“I guess Lonnie wouldn’t have done it tonight … She died Sunday morning,” Wanda said with a smile on her face for all the love and support she had given me. So I thanked them all. guys! 🙏🏽❤️ ”

“Wanda doesn’t get sick.”

Hinton urges Arizona followers to take things more seriously as governor Doug Dusyu he tweeted:

“It must be better for Arizona!” As we can see, Covid-19 is not a joke. Let’s do something on @Dougbuky #StopTheSpread “

Early Thursday morning, she posted a beautiful video of herself showing Wanda, Lonnie and Mikaela on Twitter.

Lonnie💔 pic.twitter.com/t9lXt31FLw we miss you

– Jamal Hinton (@ kingjamal08), April 9, 2020

He was a reporter only on March 10 Briana Whitney Wanda received a text check from her husband to let him know how he was giving water to the grocery store at night, and a smile appeared on his face at an uncertain time, as evidenced by photos from yesterday’s Thanksgiving Day.

As promised! This is our 2019 update 🦃 @mikaela_autumn pic.twitter.com/hHGZUXYzr3

– Jamal Hinton (@ kingjamal08) November 29, 2019

Wanda shared these words in an article about her husband (below).

“He was, like everyone else, the strongest lover. He did so many good deeds that no one had ever heard of. He was my hero. Because of him, I became a better person.”

It is clear that Dench leaves the community and family that truly loves him. During this difficult time, his thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones.

