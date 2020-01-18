Grandpa forgot something: found $ 43,170 in the stool

Photo: AP

OWOSSO, me. (AP) – The footstool didn’t feel right. This happens when someone hides $ 43,170 in them and apparently forgets them.

In fact, the money was discovered in a stool donated to a Michigan reseller in Owosso Township.

Howard Kirby bought the piece and other furniture for $ 70 after Christmas. He was stunned on Sunday when his daughter-in-law opened the pillow and screamed. After the shock subsided, he took the extraordinary step of returning the money to the former owners.

“I do what I can to be as close to Christ as possible, and that’s the moral thing to do,” said Kirby, 54. “That will help them. I am so happy for them. ‘

The footstool was part of a living room set that Kim Fauth-Newberry and her husband donated to a Habitat For Humanity store. The furniture belonged to her grandfather Phillip Fauth, who died in July.

Fauth-Newberry said Fauth was a frugal man who always paid in cash, even $ 9,000 for a new roof. The newly discovered money was separated with paper clips and documented with handwritten notes.

“This is crazy,” said Fauth-Newberry on Thursday, staring at stacks of one hundred dollar bills.