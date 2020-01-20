Grandpa leaned out of the window before the girl fell, the cruise ship claims

An Indiana man accused of negligent murder of his young granddaughter’s fatal downfall from the open window of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico leaned out of that window for a few seconds before lifting the child and she falling, the cruise operator claimed in a lawsuit ,

Royal Caribbean Cruises’ filing with the US District Court in Miami was in response to a lawsuit filed by Chloe Wiegand’s parents in December. She accused the operator of negligence on her death by opening a window on the 11th floor in the children’s play area of ​​the ship.

Royal Caribbean, who is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, is responsible for the child’s fatal downfall on her 51-year-old grandfather Salvatore Anello. He was charged with negligent murder of her death on July 8 in Puerto Rico last year.

Sal Anello is pictured with his granddaughter Chloe Wiegand. (CNN)

In his file, the company says that Anello from Valparaiso, Indiana, was “ruthless and irresponsible” when his granddaughter crashed out of the window onto Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas ship.

The surveillance video on the ship is said to show Anello leaning out of the open window for about eight seconds before lifting his granddaughter, who would have been two in December, up to the window from where she fell down on the dock ,

“This is a case about an adult male who, as the surveillance material confirms unquestionably: (1) went to a window that he knew was open; (2) leaned his torso out of the window for a few seconds; ( 3) reached and (4) held on to the open window for 34 seconds before he lost grip and dropped Chloe out of the window, “the court file said.

“His actions, which no sensible person could have foreseen, were ruthless and irresponsible and the only reason Chloe is no longer with her parents,” said the cruise line.

Chloe Wiegand, an 18 month old Indiana girl, died on the 11th floor of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico. (Supplied)

Michael Winkleman, an attorney for the girl’s family, said Royal Caribbean’s request was “groundless and deceptive,” The Indianapolis Star reported.

Anello insisted that he didn’t know the window was open when he lifted Chloe to the window. He said that he did this so that she could hit the glass like her brother’s hockey games. He told CBS this morning in November that he was trying to put Chloe on the railing of the window when she fell from the open window. He also said that he is color blind, so maybe he didn’t know that the tinted window was open.

“I just never saw it. I was told this could be a reason it happened,” he said, referring to the condition of his eyesight.

Anello’s lawyer, José G. Pérez Ortiz, told The Indianapolis Star in November that the surveillance video of the incident was in line with Grandfather’s claim that he believed the window was closed.

The family of Chloe Wiegand, the 18-month-old Indiana girl who died on the 11th floor of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico, provided this photo of the sea-free scene. (Included) A photo of the 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand family who died on Deck 11 of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Freedom of the Seas. (Supplied)

“My customer thought the window was closed,” said Ortiz. “Nothing in the video is inconsistent.”

A spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean Cruises, Melissa Charbonneau, said in a statement that the girl’s death was “undoubtedly a heartbreaking tragedy that triggered criminal prosecution of Chloe’s step-grandfather and a civil suit brought by Wiegand’s family lawyers.”