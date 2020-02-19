[‘grandpa-was-born-yesterday:-seiko-kajiura-exhibition’]

Feb. 22-March 15

Right after graduating from Tokyo College of the Arts, Seiko Kajiura examined sculpture and casting at the Institut Seni Indonesia Denpasar in Indonesia. She later on proven the casting studio Jagung Bakar in Jakarta and dependent herself there until eventually she returned to Japan in 2011.

She carries on to focus in sculpture, installations and metalwork at Hakuvint Casting, her studio in Japan, and has held various solo exhibitions together with “A Tale Is Walking” in 2018, and “Put Off A Mountain, Knit Me” and “Drawing Exhibition ‘Narland’” in 2019.

This exhibition is section of Plaza North’s Area of Artwork 24 task, which introduces up-and-coming artists, and focuses on performs Kajiura developed right after recently revisiting Indonesia.

Plaza North, North Gallery 1-852-1 Miyahara-cho, Kita-ku, Saitama. Kamonomiya Stn. 10 a.m.-five p.m. (Feb. 22 until 4 p.m.). Free of charge. Closed March 9. 048-653-9255 www.plazanorth.jp