Grandparents hold zoom wedding after spring fiance is canceled for coronavirus

Albinley, 90, and Dorothy Riskell, 85, were planning to get married this spring at a big ceremony. But when the Coronavirus pandemic failed their plans, they became creative and decided to hold a wedding through Zoom, Lee’s granddaughter told CBS News.

Lee lost his wife Rachel eleven years ago, and Driskel lost her husband two years ago. But in 2019 they met at a retreat center in New York and found love again.

They met in New York, but both happened to be from Ohio-Lee lives in Germantown and Driskel is about two hours away from Westerville, said Lee’s granddaughter Jennifer Whitaker.

“They became fast friends and traveled between cities to see each other,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker further realized that the two had a lot in common. Both lost their spouses and were grandparents. Lee has four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and Driskel has one grandchild.

According to Whitaker, Lee proposed to Driskel at the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra in January. “They were planning a big wedding this spring, but had to cancel due to the coronavirus,” she added.

Alvin Lee and Dorothy Driskell were trendy in the times and had a wedding with a Zoom video conference.

Jennifer Whitaker

Lee’s family became creative for his 90th birthday party, as social distance guidelines and home orders prevented people from different households from meeting each other. They hosted him a surprise party with Zoom, a video conferencing app that has become popular in the pandemic.

“Then, their idea of ​​holding a Zoom wedding ignited,” Whitaker said.

“The wedding took place at Albin’s house on Friday. Twenty families and friends joined the zoom phone,” Whitaker said, “It was the Rev.’s first zoom wedding!”

Whitaker shared a video where his grandfather recites a simple traditional vow to his love. He has promised to share life with her “through joy and sorrow” as long as they live together.

