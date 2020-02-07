Grant Bradley: Auckland Airport had a job – what went wrong?

COMMENT:

At the very least, Auckland Airport has a job. To make sure planes can land and take off.

The business is much more than just a trail runner, rightly diversifying and aggressively expanding its revenue streams to build a business that now has a market capitalization of more than $ 10 billion.

But two sudden runway closings in a fortnight have brought to light what’s going on in Mangere and fueled critics who accuse the company of being more interested in being a mega mall and parking operator – which happens to have an airfield at the back.

It’s unfair – much of its large ongoing infrastructure spending is linked to its aviation business – but questions are asked as to whether its only existing runway is receiving the care and attention it needs.

Originally built over 50 years ago, it has been enlarged, resurfaced, large slabs were laid at its north end almost 30 years ago and it is now repaired several times.

The company says little about the runway problems that disrupted dozens of domestic and international flights and the plans of thousands of passengers. He launched a three-week investigation into them and says he could move forward with the replacement of the tiles.

Airlines are bubbling quietly. Hijacking a large fuselage to Wellington or Christchurch, which has happened, costs about $ 100,000 and they are the ones who protect the brand and the reputation of the disgruntled passengers who do not distinguish between the airlines and the airport .

There is also concern about the damage to New Zealand’s international reputation. The 2017 fuel pipeline rupture that paralyzed aviation revealed the fragility of the infrastructure and damaged the NZ brand – repeated disruptions from runway concrete failure could do the same.

Airlines lobby group Airlines for Australia and NZ (A4ANZ) speaks for the airlines, accusing the airport of paying a large part of its monopoly profits in dividends and ignoring essential infrastructure.

The pilots are not holding back either. The International Air Line Pilots Federation has warned 100,000 members of the increased risk of flying to the country’s main gateway.

He said flying in the city meant that pilots had to take extra measures to prepare for a sudden closure of the runway. The NZ Air Line Pilots Association raised the specter of a Concorde-type disaster caused by debris thrown from the runway.

The president of the association, Andrew Ridling, wonders if the airport has looked away and says that travelers expect more from airport companies.

“They seem to be spending a lot of money in terminals and parking lots and have forgotten about the major problem.”

The country’s three largest airports are under the surveillance of the Commerce Commission when it comes to setting prices for many of their activities. In a light regime, this includes how the aeronautical charges are set.

But the commission’s powers do not extend to taking action on shabby services at airports – unlike electricity distribution companies where it sets specific standards with which the company must comply.

Auckland Airport has only one runway, although there are plans to install a second. Photo / Getty Images

He can take legal action if he believes they have not been met, and Vector last year paid fines of $ 3.5 million for violations over two years.

Sanctions like this require infrastructure companies to sit down and take note.

The commission says information is an increasingly powerful tool to help people assess the performance of different companies, but that $ 10 billion monopolies may choose not to hear comments. The threat of closer regulatory oversight is working well, so it may be time to act on service standards.

This could encourage the airport to take its first job – providing a runway all the time – even more seriously.

