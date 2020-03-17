Grant County Sheriff’s Business office activates crisis operations centre to respond to COVID-19

March 17, 2020 7:51 AM

Erin Robinson

Posted: March 17, 2020 7:51 AM

GRANT CO., Clean. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Business office has activated an emergency operations center in Ephrata to coordinate assets responding to the COVID-19 exposures and bacterial infections taking place in the spot.

As of Tuesday morning, there are seven confirmed circumstances of coronavirus in the county, with various connected, suspected situations below investigation.

Relevant: Seven conditions of COVID-19 verified in Grant County, according to Health and fitness District

According to a launch from the Sheriff’s Workplace, Sheriff Tom Jones directed that the EOC be activated on Monday afternoon. Reps from a variety of general public safety businesses are assembling at the EOC to assess and share facts, as effectively as prioritize resources.

The decision to activate the EOC was prompted by a Declaration of Community Crisis signed by the Grant County Board of Commissioners.

“This is a normal process for a key emergency threatening or taking place in Grant County,” the Sheriff’s Office environment noted in the release.

The operational priorities are to safeguard, coordinate means to minimize the distribute of COVID-19, as properly as coordinate assets to support response and restoration for neighborhood government and personal companies.

“COVID-19 is a extremely significant virus that will influence many inhabitants in Grant County,” stated Sheriff Tom Jones. “I am committing to you that we in the Crisis Operations Heart will work diligently with the Overall health District and our other associates in the County to cut down the spread of the virus and make positive that our residents are stored knowledgeable. I implore every person to utilize social distancing and wash your palms.”

Similar: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

Browse: Coronavirus Guide: Keeping up-to-date on situations, who to connect with and how to prepare

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL Rights RESERVED. THIS Material Could NOT BE Printed, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.