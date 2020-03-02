grant-gustin-obtained-a-tattoo-of-his-puppy-jett!

Grant Gustin acquired a tattoo of an individual very exclusive to him!

The 30-yr-aged actor just unveiled a tattoo portrait of his lovely pup Jett!

Grant took to his Instagram to share a photograph of the tat, which is on his interior bicep.

“This a single is special. I have been seeking a portrait of my finest bud, Jett for a prolonged even though now. We’ve been through a whole lot together and now he can be with me normally. Thank you for this ideal piece, @_dr_woo_ You’re a legend. #JettLife,” Grant wrote.

Grant normally shares pics of Jett on social media and he even travels with him to the established of The Flash!