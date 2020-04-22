Grant Gustin presented a film adapted of a different Cliffhanger

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

The new stream for the “The Flash” Season 6 finale

Figure 19 shows the continuity of the result

Grant Gustin, who plays Barry, said he was a good host

The coronavirus virus resulted in “The Flash” taking a five-week rest. The CW has started broadcasting again sometime since Tuesday, (April 21). Grant Gustin, who plays Barry on the show, said the “Flash” Season 6’s finale was different.

This article finds the idiot from “Flash” 6 times.

Gustin spoke with TVLine about the last moment of time now. According to the manufacturer the team has developed an Eobard Thawne mass shooter. However, he said it was not the result they had hoped for.

“Coming to Thawne is a huge loss at the end of the current season, but it’s not going to be the eclipse we’ve had,” Gustin said.

He also spoke of that episode 19 in the current season of “The Flash”.

“(Declaration) 619,” Success is guaranteed, “is due to be completed, so we are going to push a little further than planned,” said the source. work.

Gustin also said that the re-election would be the end of “The Flash” Season 19.

He also spoke about Team Flash developing a new power source in the future.

“Barry will have Speed ​​Gauge developed by Cisco and Caitlin to register the amount of usage and monitoring that he has not made it fast, but for now, this isn’t of warriors ready to go with us as we wished it, “said the chiefs. However, he has indicated that when the Speed ​​Force arrives, it will come with a big offering for Team Flash.

Talking about the sacrifice, the actor is also vocal on the issues between Barry and Iris. He said that when Barry looks at the truth, there is a great battlefield that will change things between the two for the rest.

“The Flash” Season 6 episode airs Tuesday on CW Network.

Miller Miller Flash (left) captures Grant Gustin’s Flash in “Crisis On Infinite Earth” Part 4. Photo: Jeff Weddell / The CW

.