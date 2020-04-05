Grant Gustin Reacts To Death Of Youthful ‘The Flash’ Actor Logan Williams

The Flash star Grant Gustin took to Instagram to pay tribute to young Barry Allen actor Logan Williams, who handed absent before this week.

On Thursday, The Flash star Logan Williams instantly died at the age of 16. In addition to appearing on exhibits such as When Phone calls the Coronary heart and Supernatural, Logan Williams was also known for actively playing a youthful version of Barry Allen on the Arrowverse collection The Flash.

Logan Williams made his debut as the young Barry Allen in the pilot of The Flash and reprised the part in 7 subsequent episodes. Before this week, Grant Gustin took to his formal Instagram web page to convey his condolences to Logan Williams’ loved ones and mirrored on his practical experience operating with the youthful actor:

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on established. My views and prayers will be with him and his relatives for the duration of what is I’m certain an unimaginably complicated time for them.”

You can read through Grant Gustin’s whole assertion in the Instagram write-up under.

Upon the news of Williams’ death, Grant Gustin’s The Flash co-star John Wesley Shipp also took to social media to share a couple of text about the younger actor, expressing that “he was 100% committed to participating in youthful Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved earlier that section of the story. Enjoy and compassion to Logan’s household and close friends in your grief.”

The next episode of The Flash is titled “So Prolonged and Goodnight” and you can read the formal synopsis below:

BLACK Gap THREATENS JOE’S Life – Just after Black Gap hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (visitor star Patrick Sabongui) implies he go into Witness Security but Joe refuses to quit investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (visitor star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) will become suspicious of Eva (visitor star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode prepared by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound (#616).

The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon / Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, and Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny / Elongated Man.

The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

Source: Grant Gustin

Sebastian Peris

Canadian film buff, political junkie, comedian e-book geek, and board match enthusiast.