Grant Gustin Shares BTS Movie From Unfinished The Flash Episode

Grant Gustin shared a behind-the-scenes appear a single of the motion scenes from an unfinished The Flash period 6 episode.

In early March, Grant Gustin teased an remarkable stunt sequence with a guiding-the-scenes picture from the set of The Flash. Although Grant Gustin promised the scene would be “very neat,” the episode continues to be unfinished due to the production shutdown caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Grant Gustin has taken to his formal Instagram account to share a driving-the-scenes video showcasing himself in motion as he performs the incredible stunt. In the caption provided with the article, Grant Gustin stated that he does not imagine the episode will be concluded at this place and expressed his hope that the scene will be included at the starting of the up coming year of The Flash and commended the crew for the tricky function on the sequence.

The Flash returns tonight with the episode titled “So Long and Goodnight” and you can study the official synopsis below:

BLACK Hole THREATENS JOE’S Daily life – Soon after Black Gap hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to destroy Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (visitor star Patrick Sabongui) indicates he go into Witness Safety but Joe refuses to end investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). Though investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) operates into Sue (visitor star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) turns into suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode prepared by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound (#616).

The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon / Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, and Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny / Elongated Guy.

The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

