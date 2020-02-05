Grant Williams enjoys the opportunity to play bigger

Daniel Theis missed his second game on Wednesday-evening due to a sprained left ankle, which guaranteed another night of elaborate work against a larger front line – in this case that of Orlando – for Grant Williams.

But as the novice hybrid has discovered ahead, bigger opponents are not necessarily better.

“I never understood that whole length argument. Height definitely benefits when it comes to rebound, but when it comes to defense, it’s all about intensity and who wants it more,” Williams said. “Teams like to play happier throughout the competition. Houston has been doing it six years ago, four years ago.

“You have to play out the mentality of those who want it more,” he said. “No big man likes anyone below him who puts him under pressure, so he puts the ball on the floor and doesn’t make his catches easy. But if he catches it two feet and up, height makes a big difference. We just have to do a good job pushing the catches and the physical, strong team that we are. “

Injury updates

although Rob Williams will only come back after the All-Star break – the Celtics center has missed its 29th consecutive game on Wednesday-evening due to a left hip edema – at least there seems to be some daylight now.

Williams met his hip specialist on Tuesday in New York and got the team back together for a first training session for a western road trip with four cities after the All-Star competition on February 16.

“We’ve got even more good news, we’re really going to push it after the All-Star break,” said the coach Brad Stevens. “He’s going to practice with us after the All-Star break. Hopefully he’ll be back soon. He’ll probably be able to do most of our live exercises when we come back.”

although Kemba Walker, who missed his fourth straight knee-swept match, has improved and is considered a daily prospect of return, Theis may need more time.

“He is getting better, but he looks like he can be a bit taller than some of these daily guys,” Stevens said. “He has a sprained ankle. No matter how long that lasts.”

Understand trades

Grant Williams, as a rookie, navigates his first trade deadline madness with maturity.

“It is unique. When you are in college, you just look at it like:” Oh wow, that happened! “Like (Tuesday) night I was on the phone and I was like:” Oh wow, Clint Capela went to the hawks? That’s pretty weird, “he said. “But you have to understand that it is still a company, but you also determine what you can control. You do not know Danny (Ainge) or those guys what to do. You just have to play the game in the right way and continue to play with the right intensity and do what is needed for your team. “

It is not surprising that he likes what is already there.

“I believe in the guys we have here,” said Williams. “Our boys, we compete with each other every night. If you look at us, we really haven’t been healthy all year round with everyone on the field at the same time. So I can only imagine what it will be like there.

“But we are a talented team. We have many guys who do a lot of versatile, different things,” he said. “We have an abundance of wings that do a lot of great things. We also have many large companies that all specialize in one area You look at enes (Kanter) – He is a man who is a monstrous attacking rebounder, an attacking scorer. Theis is versatile, can triple down and can defend any position. And then whether we rotate guys like myself, or semi (Ojeleye), everyone, we have a pretty good line-up. So we just have to keep focusing on what we can focus on and what we can control and that will be fine. Williams will also feel the loss of leaving Mookie Betts.

“Normally I am not the biggest baseball man, but I only know Mookie because he is from Tennessee and I know him through my friends, so it was definitely a bit weird to see that happen,” said now former Vol. “But it is ultimately a matter and I wish him the best game for the Dodgers. He and David (price) play for a top team. But you must have faith in organizations. You have to believe in the plan. The Red Sox have been talented for a long time. So you just have to believe that it will continue in the future. “