Grapevine weather forecast: Rain and snow in SoCal threatening the closure of Grapevine

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) – A storm moving to Southland from northern California brought rain and snow Thursday evening as authorities warned of delays and even a shutdown by the Grapevine .

The Grapevine was open Thursday evening as the storm brought snow to the Grapevine above 4,000 feet. The California Highway Patrol spent the night escorting cars and semi-trucks through the 5 Freeway section around Frazier Park, preventing vehicles from accelerating on the steep, wet, and slippery highway.

Caltrans said it had stopped escorting traffic shortly before 11 p.m. and that all avenues were open.

The CHP nevertheless warned motorists to drive carefully even if they do not think the Grapevine should be closed.

Traveling on mountain roads, including Highway 5, could become difficult, if not impossible, as the Christmas and Thanksgiving storms proved.

A storm on Christmas Day caused the Grapevine to shutdown for more than 36 hours, leaving drivers stranded and many sleeping in their vehicles overnight.

Lauren Stein lives in Frazier Park, but commutes to work in Santa Clarita. She said she was tired of all the snow, but didn’t think the storm would be as bad as the Christmas storm.

“I choose not to drive,” said Stein. “I don’t have a car for that, and then people are stranded and can’t go anywhere and make the traffic worse.”

The Grapevine closed twice during Thanksgiving when the heavy snow made driving conditions on the main artery dangerous.

Wind warnings are in effect at higher altitudes until 4:00 a.m. on Friday, which could create unsafe conditions, particularly for operators of large rigs.

The storm system is expected to enter the region by afternoon, with heavy rain and snow around 6 p.m.

