[GRAPHIC VIDEO: Patient plays violin during brain surgery]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[graphic-video:-patient-plays-violin-during-brain-surgery]

by: NBC News Channel

Posted:
/ Updated:

(NBC) – Advances in medical technology allowed surgeons in the United Kingdom to remove a woman’s brain tumor while she played the violin.

Dagmar Turner, a patient at King’s College Hospital in London was able to play her instrument while doctors operated just on the other side of a drape, removing a tumor from her brain.

Turner is a 53-year-old professional musician who was diagnosed with a large brain tumor in 2013 after suffering a seizure during a symphony performance.

The decision to remove the benign tumor was made after it continued to grow despite radiotherapy, threatening the brain area that controls the fine movements of her left hand.

After beginning the operations under general anesthetics, Turner woke up to play her instrument while surgeons removed the tumor, helping them avoid damaging the areas of her brain that were activated while she played.

Three days after a successful operation, in which 90% of the tumor was removed, Turner was able to return home to her husband and 13-year-old son.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach

Thumbnail for the video titled

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled

Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss