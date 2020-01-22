Grassley extends probe in DoD contracts, questions possible Russian interference

(KWWL) – Senator Chuck Grassley wonders what role a contractor has played for the Department of Defense in investigating electoral problems in Russia.

In a press release released on Wednesday, Grassley’s office announced that it would expand its request for Department of Defense Office of Net Assessment documents to verify compliance with certain government mandates.

In particular, the senator requests documents related to Professor Stefan Halper and whether he has used tax dollars to contact representatives of the Trump campaign.

Other contracts show that Halper has listed a Russian intelligence officer as a consultant for an ONA project. The same Russian official was also listed as a source in the exposed anti-Trump dossier, in which Carter Page was spied on. Halper was also in contact with Page and another Trump campaign employee, George Papadopoulos, and asked if Halper used US taxpayers’ money to connect with Trump campaign representatives. The interactions also raise questions about Halper’s role in the Russian pre-election investigation, which was not coordinated with the Trump campaign

Senator Chuck Grassley’s office

You can read Senator Grassley’s full letter Here.