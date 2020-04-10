Grave Digger: ‘Thousand Tears’ Video Feat. Fight Beast’s Noora Louhimo

This calendar year marks 40 years of 1 of the most influential and pioneering bands of the German major steel scene. May possibly 29 will see metallic titans GRAVE DIGGER launch their 20th studio album by using Napalm Information, and their 40th band anniversary will be celebrated in the most superb way. With their manufacturer new album, “Fields Of Blood”, the band all over charismatic frontman Chris Boltendahl carries on their iconic Scottish Highlands story.

Right now, GRAVE DIGGER is presenting a quite exclusive emphasize and the second single of the album. The new observe “Thousand Tears” attributes the incomparable voice of Noora Louhimo of Fight BEAST, refining the most touching metal ballad of the yr in a duet with Boltendahl. An unforgettable minute of GRAVE DIGGER‘s from “Fields Of Blood”, the observe invites the listener into a melancholic dream, sweetened with a superior class vocal mélange and an superb instrumental arrangement.

Suggests Boltendahl: “With ‘Thousand Tears’, we pay out homage to the unforgettable Queen of Scotland, Mary Stuart… Noora from Struggle BEAST offers Queen Mary an amazing, heat and fragile ambiance through her voice which at the close of the track turns into pure anger and despair. We could not have discovered a greater voice for this tune. We are very pleased to existing ‘Thousand Tears’ that includes Noora Louhimo. A single of the very best ballads GRAVE DIGGER has ever composed, perhaps the finest of our total occupation.”

Noora adds: “It is an honor to do a collaboration with the famous GRAVE DIGGER and I am quite intrigued by the Scottish-themed songs they have finished. Now I will also be component of their historical track ‘Thousand Tears’ as the voice of Queen Mary. I hope all listeners can listen to the large emotions and get a small glimpse of her tale as 1 of most potent females that lived in her time.”

“Fields Of Blood” observe listing:

01. The Clansman’s Journey



02. All For The Kingdom



03. Lions Of The Sea



04. Liberty



05. The Heart Of Scotland



06. Thousand Tears



07. Union Of The Crown



08. My Remaining Struggle



09. Collecting Of The Clans



10. Barbarian



11. Fields Of Blood



12. Requiem For The Fallen

GRAVE DIGGER is:

Chris Boltendahl – Vocals



Axel Ritt – Guitar



Jens Becker – Bass



Marcus Kniep – Drums



https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=A9UPVAW5hGw

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=hGPpsU8T8kc

