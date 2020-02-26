[grave-internet-site-vandalized,-teens-posted-defacement-movie-on-the-net]

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- 13-yr-aged Alejandro Vargas Junior dropped his lifestyle soon after becoming struck by a car or truck whilst crossing the avenue eight months back. Now, a person is concentrating on his grave.

The Vargas loved ones is hunting for justice soon after their sons grave was defaced and was posted on social media.

Friday night time, the Vargas loved ones received threats on Instagram by someone they have been going to trash the grave.

Saturday night, movie was posted on the net teenagers smashing, kicking, and throwing out mementos.

Sunday morning, Vargas’s mom went to the grave website to come across it in shambles. and wondering who would do one thing like this.

They say the 13-calendar year-aged was absolutely nothing but enjoy and shared that enjoy with everybody he was encompass by.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to speak to them at 661-391-7500.