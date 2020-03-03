[Grave Of A Pet – Sightless Pit]

Lovers of brain-scrambling underground extremity really should presently be much more than aware of the incredible new music that all 3 associates of SIGHTLESS PIT have been building up to this position. A new job fashioned by Comprehensive OF HELL frontman Dylan Walker, THE Entire body drummer Lee Buford and the remorselessly bewitching Kristin Hayter, a.k.a. LINGUA IGNOTA, this is about as pink-incredibly hot as experimental collaborations get, and so it can be notably thrilling to witness the complete absence of compromise or conventional considered displayed through “Grave Of A Doggy”. If you’ve got thrilled to Complete OF HELL‘s endlessly amorphous grind terrorism or been emotionally crushed by LINGUA IGNOTA‘s masterful album, “CALIGULA”, from final year, you will have a fair idea wherever these, erm, “songs” are pitched, both equally musically and atmospherically. But it truly is a testomony to the ferocious individuality of all a few protagonists that this never ever feels like a straightforward mix of their respective trademarks (if, in fact, any of these musicians can be pinned down to one point). Instead, “Grave Of A Doggy” kicks open up a new doorway, into a environment of oppressive depth, where euphoria and horror are indistinguishable, and exactly where accidental dynamics are wielded like scalpels.

You can either look at opener and initial one “Kingscorpse” as a taste of what is to comply with or, as appears to be much more fitting, the initial in a relentless succession of shocks to the procedure. With the mixed voices of Walker and Hayter conjuring their personal aural climate system, and the trio’s warped and wayward sounds making ever murkier shades of black, overdriven electro-kicks throb like bomb blasts and we are surely not in Kansas any more. An ingenious harnessing of electronics, put together with microtonal ooze wrung from strained sonic seams, adds further more layers of disorientating density. “Kingscorpse” only lasts for four minutes, but it is really one of the most immersive points you will listen to all 12 months.

Getting thundered as a result of that entry position, the relaxation of “Grave Of A Pet dog” will exert a similar gravitational pull on your synapses. “Immersion Dispersal” is like some timeworn SUICIDE outtake reimagined by BEHERIT in an underground prison “The Ocean of Mercy” is a chic, surrealist headfuck, with Hayter‘s glorious bellow adrift on a sea of swirling discord “Violent Rain” normally takes a darkly cinematic plunge into an unforgiving cosmos, by means of lysergic atmosphere and exquisite piano the closing “Enjoy Is Dead, All Enjoy Is Lifeless”, is an infernal confection deserving of Scott Walker‘s esoteric afterwards works, as Hayter negotiates an at any time-twisting maze of comments, drone and pulse, shed in some hellish reverie.

However extra startling, genre-phobic brilliance from some of the underground’s sharpest blades, then.