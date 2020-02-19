[gravitas-ventures-acquires-simon-pegg’s-lost-transmissions]

Gravitas Ventures acquires Simon Pegg’s Missing Transmissions

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American legal rights to Missing Transmissions, Katharine O’Brien’s directorial debut starring Simon Pegg (Star Trek, Mission Not possible), Juno Temple (Atonement, Maleficent), and Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch, Real Detective).

Based on a legitimate tale, Lost Transmissions follows Theo Ross (Pegg), a highly regarded, Los Angeles new music producer. His pal, Hannah (Temple), a shy, aspiring songwriter, discovers that he has lapsed on his medication for schizophrenia. In an effort to get Theo the assist he desires, Hannah and their team of pals, chase him as he outruns his colorful delusions as a result of the glamour and grit of Los Angeles’ music scene.

Lost Transmissions premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Competition and went on to get broad acclaim on the competition circuit, which includes Greatest Actor honors for Simon Pegg at the DTLA Movie Festival.

“It’s been deeply gratifying to watch the movie resonate with movie pageant audiences about the planet. I have observed it touches on a frequent shared working experience and I’m thrilled for Gravitas to deliver Lost Transmissions to a extensive viewers,” mentioned Katharine O’Brien.

The film was developed by Filip Jan Rymsza for Royal Road Amusement along with Tory Lenosky for Pulse Films, alongside Al Di for Fundamental Stress, and Olga Kagan. Government Producers were being Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski and Brian Levy, Bo An, Alan Li, Katharine O’Brien, and Robert Schwartzman. The movie is co-made by Craig Newman, Alyssa Swanzey, and Jo Henriquez.

“Katharine’s nuanced route draws out a revelatory performance from Simon Pegg. We search ahead to North American audiences finding the film,” explained Tony Piantedosi, Vice President of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.

The movie will be offered in theaters and On Demand from customers on March 13.