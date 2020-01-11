Gravity Falls fans should take the trip to The Owl House

Loading...

In recent years there has been a gratifying, welcome surge in girl-run animated children’s shows: Star Vs. The Forces of Evil, She-Ra, Hilda, Amphibia, Home: Adventure with Tip & Oh, Harvey Girls Forever, Rapunzel’s Intricate Adventure, Hotel Transylvania: The Series, Lost In Oz, Costume Quest, to name a few. Some were questionable (the last season of Star Vs. The Forces Of Evil was pretty … divisive), while others were underestimated jewels (Hilda is an absolute delight). The fact that there are now numerous options means progress, with Netflix and Disney leading the way. The latter now debuts The Owl House, from the perspective of Dana Terrace, a former storyboard artist for Gravity Falls and Rapunzels Tangled Adventures and director for DuckTales. And while The Owl House is overflowing with rich narrative potential and imaginative creativity, the pilot, “A Reclining Witch and a Keeper,” feels overcooked and strangely hesitant about what might develop in the future.

Gravity Falls fans, of which there are many, will be happy to hear that Alex Hirsch lends his vocal talents to a character called King, an adorable wolf / dragon-like creature with illusions of size and tall stature. Wendie Malick plays the role of Eda, a catchy witch who is slightly snarky, but clearly quite confidently powerful. Malick gives a majority of her line readings a soft, sad note that suggests something more tragic about the figure than what she reveals on the surface. The cast is headed by Luz Noceda (voiced by Sarah Nicole Robles), a charming, “weird” teenage girl who prefers fantasy novels, fan fiction and anime to the status quo, hobbies and interests of “average girls”.

But as for that, aren’t fantasy novels and anime pretty much the status quo these days? The narrative lessons about atypical characters embracing their craziness and quirks, their “unconventional” preference for everything abnormal and unconventional, especially among girls, are very important, but by 2020 they will feel less terrible and meaningful. There are some peculiarities in Luz’s behavior that raise concerns. It’s about letting loose snakes or spiders all over the school to get a book report. But would folding the eyelids cause the entire gym to fail? I have the feeling that every class has at least one child who can. There is a difference between the wide acceptance of unconventional tendencies and the triggering of a mass panic. The owl house confuses this distinction. Luz is a fun, charismatic, adventurous strain, although she doesn’t seem to have a clear sense of specificity or depth – but of course that can be cleared up in a few episodes. Thematically, I remember Netflix’s Twelve Forever, another girl-run show about overactive, resourceful young women who were pressured to drop all these silly ideas and be “normal”. Twelve Forever has its problems, both on the show and outside. There is at least a feel for the Midwest, the small town that serves as a backdrop for conformist pressure. Not much is revealed of what burdens Luz, other than the typical procrastination of parents and adult characters, but you can’t help but think that to some extent this is justified.

However, on the hunt for a misguided owl that kidnaps Luz’s fantasy book YA, she plunges into the magical, mythical world of the Boiling Isles (a strange name that suggests something heated and dangerous under the surface), and the show is just beginning lively. It is a world full of lively backdrops and wonderful creatures, in which monsters reside like normal people. This is where Luz meets Eda, who regards the stolen human goods as rare special goods, and her miraculous magical achievements seduce the young girl, although she finds that the witch is the most wanted person in the country. Luz escapes with her back to her house, where she meets King and presses on him like a plush doll. The setting and setup maintain a fun atmosphere, if not particularly new, but as Luz, Eda and King begin to interact, their unique and strong relationship becomes clearer, although there is a hint of danger here, since neither Eda nor Eda Neither king nor king is able to teach or care for Luz. (Eda wants to use Luz mainly for her human knowledge and stuff, so Luz isn’t exactly safe, especially if her mind is caught in the fantastic elements.) But you can still tell that this is a strong, strong group of crazy people, connected by a feeling of isolation and longing – even if part of it is in their heads.

Because the truth is, it’s not exactly clear what makes Luz, Eda, and King so strange that they are the targets of The Warden, a beast of a character wearing a plague doctor mask with some strange powers. His prison is full of characters who express their own unique habits at their own risk (a creature who loves to eat their own eyes; a tiny, fragile socialist creature with an oversized nose; an older girl who also happens to be loves to write fan articles). Fiction), but it’s not clear what makes their specific quirks a crime, but other monsters are safe from persecution. The Owl House may be built on what is considered “normal” by society to be arbitrary and enforced by the whims of those with power and influence (especially with regard to our socialist friend), but it is difficult to do so The pilot claims. In fact, the third act is confusing when, after finally having Eda in his claws, the supervisor suddenly admits that she has a creepy, overzealous crush on her. It’s not as amusing as I think the makers might think, mainly because it feels like a fake, as if there should be a deeper reason for the Guardian’s general behavior than a deeply unpleasant obsession with Eda. After all, this creature has locked up every “madman” and a depot with every “unique” item that he could steal. The overseer should be motivated by something other than a perverse desire for someone. What else makes him tick?

But of course, shows like this often bask and indulge in undetectability by overshadowing their larger questions and revelations about their characters and attitudes until it’s time to expose them best (the very last shot in which that Window of the house is actually flashing, possibly rubbing your chin). However, there is an equally acceptable chance that The Owl House makes it easy to make its strange undetectability the whole point. After all, the show wants its characters and viewers to take on and thrive on their own levels of unique curiosities and preferences. Luz finds her calling and learns how to be a witch from these two potential friends. Even though this journey is full of dangers, uncertainties and rules, it is determined to accept this vocation and the consequences are damned. The fact that Luz ends up accusing her mother of being in the normal camp is significant. really being yourself is liberating, but at what price?

Scattering observations

I hope we get more of Luz’s domestic life. I think a closer look at what she has to go through will give a better sense of what it means to be “normal” and what her forays into fantasy and silliness mean to her.

What about the force field that only humans could pass? The guard himself takes off his mask and turns out to be a fearsome mouth monster. But does that mean he can’t happen either? Of course, he can probably turn it on and off, but it seems so arbitrary that it can’t be a coincidence. Right?

Stag as a king is a joy, although he sometimes has Bill Cipher’s cadence and his jokes aren’t quite as fun as you’d like. That should get better over time.

